Spire Center For Performing Arts To Welcome Eric Lindell Band, Adam Weiner, Texas Flood, And Bodeans

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four new performances for its upcoming season, expanding its 2025–26 concert lineup with a mix of roots, rock, and blues acts.

The schedule includes the Eric Lindell Band on February 7, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie on April 10, Texas Flood on April 11, and BoDeans on May 2, marking the 40th anniversary of their debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams.

New Orleans–based multi-instrumentalist Eric Lindell returns to the Spire with his band, The Westside Summer League. Known for fusing West Coast rock, Gulf Coast R&B, hard country, and Memphis soul, Lindell has built a reputation for crafting songs steeped in authenticity and groove. His style, rooted in American traditions yet distinctly his own, reflects the warmth and grit of the regions that shaped his music.

Philadelphia rocker Adam Weiner, front man and creative force behind Low Cut Connie, brings his high-energy live performance to Plymouth this spring. Since forming the band in 2010, Weiner has released seven studio albums and cultivated a fanbase that includes President Barack Obama, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen. His 2024 documentary film Art Dealers earned critical praise, and his appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, PBS NewsHour, and Late Night with Seth Meyers have solidified his status as one of rock’s most dynamic storytellers.

Texas Flood, led by guitarist Tommy Katona, will bring its tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and the spirit of Texas blues to the Spire in April. Blending reverence for blues legends with their own hard-edged sound, the band is known for its raw, high-energy performances that honor the past while pushing the genre forward.

Rounding out the spring lineup, BoDeans will take the stage to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their breakout debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams. Founded and led by frontman, songwriter, and producer Kurt Neumann, BoDeans will present a two-and-a-half-hour retrospective concert featuring songs from across their 14 studio albums, spanning five decades of American rock. Known for hits including “Good Things,” “You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” and “Closer to Free,” the band continues to tour widely, maintaining its place in the American roots rock tradition.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The venue is fully handicap accessible, with public parking available on nearby streets and in surrounding lots.

Tickets for all upcoming shows are available beginning November 8 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.