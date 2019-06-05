Solstice Events Launches Hyperlocal Beer And Music Festival With Music And Food Native To South Shore

Solstice Events LLC announces the first annual South Shore Solstice Fest taking place on June 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Paragon Boardwalk in Hull, MA. Event goers will enjoy hyper-local craft beer tastings, live music from top bands and delicious food offerings all local to the South Shore. Hull will be kicking off the summer in style with the best the South Shore has to offer!

This unique, 21+ event brings together the finest aspects of beer, music and food festivals at one seaside location. Solstice Events has hand-picked eleven of the top South Shore breweries for a one-of-a-kind beer sampling experience. Ticket holders will sample fresh craft brews and have the chance to talk to the brewers directly. Full pours will also be available for purchase.

For entertainment, five of the South Shore's top bands will take the stage for musical sets in the summer breezes overlooking the bay. Food offerings from various local trucks and caterers will compliment those beer tastings and give event-goers the energy to dance the night away.

The festival is being held at Paragon Boardwalk located right on the water in Hull. The location marks the beginning of the soon to be developed the Hull Art Walk, an art inspired pathway connecting Nantasket Ave to George Washington Blvd. Paragon Boardwalk was chosen as the venue for its location, vibe and warm beachy feel. Paragon has a long, rich history in entertainment dating back to the early 1900s. Great local beer, music, food and salty air is what the South Shore Solstice Fest is all about

"We wanted to create a different type of event with a cool vibe that welcomes in summer," says Aldous Collins, one of the event planners. "We thought we could really create something special combining the outstanding beers and music available right in our own backyards at a historic location like Paragon."

The South Shore Solstice Fest promises to be an event like no other.

About Solstice Events:

Solstice Events, LLC was formed by a group of friends from the South Shore who love fresh beer, great music and local fare. While this is the first major festival for Solstice Events, each individual member has been active in the local event and music scene for years. Their unique approach and fresh ideas are what will set this event apart from others.

For more information on this one-of-a-kind festival and to buy tickets visit www.southshoresolsticefest.com.

VIDEO (YouTube): youtu.be/hbblQRBYeZA





