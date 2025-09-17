Silkroad Ensemble with Wu Man to Tour AMERICAN RAILROAD Across New England and Mid-Atlantic in November 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Silkroad will tour a reimagined version of its acclaimed American Railroad program in November 2025, featuring the Silkroad Ensemble with pipa virtuoso Wu Man.

The tour includes five stops in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions, pairing intimate ensemble performance with powerful storytelling that amplifies the voices of communities who built—and were displaced by—the Transcontinental Railroad.

Originally conceived by Silkroad Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens, American Railroad explores the contributions of Indigenous and African Americans, as well as Chinese, Irish, Japanese, and other immigrant workers. Much like the historical Silk Road bridged cultures across continents, the railroad connected and divided communities across North America, leaving lasting cultural impact.

This new eight-piece version of American Railroad, led by Wu Man, brings together tabla, Japanese flutes and percussion, violin, accordion, bass, guitar, Chinese winds, and frame drums to highlight collaborations across traditions. The program features original works by Silkroad artists and guest composers.

The story of American Railroad also extends beyond the stage through a podcast, educational curriculum, an album, and the PBS series My Music with Rhiannon Giddens.

2025 AMERICAN RAILROAD TOUR DATES

November 7, 2025 – Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT

November 8, 2025 – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA

November 9, 2025 – The VETS, Providence, RI (presented by FirstWorks)

November 13, 2025 – The Colonial Theatre, Keene, NH

November 16, 2025 – The Music Center at Strathmore, North Bethesda, MD

Educational and community events will accompany the tour, including school matinees, open rehearsals, and virtual discussions with Silkroad artists.

About Wu Man

Wu Man is recognized worldwide as the foremost pipa player, redefining the role of the four-stringed Chinese lute through new works, collaborations, and cross-cultural projects. A founding member of the Silkroad Ensemble, she has appeared on nearly 50 recordings, including Grammy-winning albums, and has premiered works by Tan Dun, Philip Glass, Terry Riley, and others. Her honors include the 2023 NEA National Heritage Fellowship and the Asia Society’s 2023 Asia Arts Game Changers Award.

About Silkroad

Founded by Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, Silkroad is a touring ensemble and nonprofit dedicated to creating music that sparks cultural exchange and collaboration. Today, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens and Executive Director Ben Hartley, Silkroad continues to present groundbreaking new works, social impact initiatives, and educational programming worldwide.

For tickets and more information, visit silkroad.org.