Shirley Valentine Comes to the Black Box Theater at Cotuit

The heroine in this actor's tour-de-force is an ordinary middle-class English housewife. As she prepares 'chips and egg' for dinner, she ruminates on her life and tells the wall about her husband, her children, her past...and an attractive offer from her best friend, inviting Shirley to join her on holiday in Greece to search for romance and adventure. Written by Willy Russell, Cotuit Center for the Arts' production of Shirley Valentine is directed by Jay Stewart and stars Kristin Stewart as the titular Shirley.

This delightful one-woman play first premiered in 1986 in Liverpool, England before opening on Broadway in 1989. The play received numerous international accolades, including several Laurence Olivier Awards as well as both a win and a nomination at the 1989 Tony Awards. That same year, Shirley Valentine was adapted into a successful film starring Pauline Collins, who had previously starred in both the London West End and Broadway productions. The New York Daily News called Shirley Valentine "A joyful, captivating piece of theatre."

Don't miss Kristin Stewart in this laugh-out-loud comedy of self-discovery and rebirth! Shirley Valentine opens in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater on February 24 and runs through March 13, 2022 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test results are required to attend. Patrons are required to be masked at all times. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.