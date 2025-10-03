Shakespeare & Company Launches $50,000 Match Challenge To Support Fall Festival Of Shakespeare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare & Company has announced a $50,000 “Fill the Quill” Match Challenge to benefit the Fall Festival of Shakespeare. Made possible by Amy and David Sorkin, every dollar contributed to the company's Education Program before the close of Fall Festival Weekend, November 20 to 23, will be doubled up to $50,000.

Now in its 37th year, the Fall Festival of Shakespeare brings together more than 500 high school students from 10 schools across Massachusetts and New York for a nine-week, non-competitive exploration of Shakespeare's plays culminating in full-scale productions at their schools and on the main stage at the Tina Packer Playhouse.



Director of Development Sunie Gorey added that the Sorkins' match was made in honor of long-time Board of Trustees member Michael A. Miller, on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Their gift, joined by contributions from Helene Berger, Scott and Ellen Hand, Peter and Candy LaPlante, and Sarah Roberts and Finn Wittrock, brings the total match to $50,000.



“We are absolutely delighted to announce a $50,000 match challenge, made possible through the generosity of our friend and Board member David Sorkin and his wife Amy, in honor of Mike Miller, who has served on our Board for more than 30 years,” she said. “The Fall Festival of Shakespeare is a cornerstone of our Education Program—building tradition in schools and the arts, empowering students with a safe space to find their voices, and creating lasting community. This transformative program thrives because of support like yours, and we need your partnership to ensure it continues to flourish in the Berkshires and Taconic region.”



Shakespeare & Company's Director of Education, Kevin G. Coleman, added he hopes the match challenge issued by the Sorkins will encourage further donations, regardless of amount, from others who've been impacted by the Fall Festival in the last four decades – including friends, families, community supporters, alumni, and more.



“I'm so proud to announce that this year – in these uncertain times – we have received the generous gift of $50,000 to support the tradition and continuation of the Fall Festival of Shakespeare,” he said. “The individuals who joined to make this gift made it as a challenge, hopefully to inspire other Festival participants, Festival parents, and Festival friends to join in their desire to secure this 37-year tradition.



“Please help us meet this challenge,” he continued. “Please contribute what you can. Your support is what makes the Fall Festival possible.”

Fall Festival of Shakespeare performances at Shakespeare & Company are held from Thursday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 23, and are open to the public, featuring shows produced by students from:

Berkshire Waldorf High School, Stockbridge, Mass.

Pittsfield High School, Pittsfield, Mass.

Taconic Hills Jr./Sr. High School, Craryville, N.Y.

Lenox Memorial High School, Lenox, Mass.

Mount Everett Regional School, Sheffield, Mass.

Lee Middle & High School, Lee, Mass.

Monument Mountain Regional High School, Great Barrington, Mass.

Springfield Central High School, Springfield, Mass.

Mt. Greylock Regional High School, Williamstown, Mass.

Chatham High School, Chatham, N.Y.

Donations may be made at shakespeare.org to the Education Program Fund (in the notes section, please write FFS Match), or by calling the Development office at 413.637.1199, ext. 145. For more information, please visit shakespeare.org.

Photo caption: A student from Pittsfield High School's 2024 Fall Festival of Shakespeare production of Shakespeare's The Tempest.