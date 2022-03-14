Shakespeare & Company Center For Actor Training to Present Dibble Dance Pop-up

Shakespeare & Company will present a Dibble Dance Pop-up workshop via Zoom on Saturday, March 19, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., EST.

Designed for dancers of all levels, this one-day workshop with choreographer, dancer, and teacher Susan Dibble (she/her) and movement teacher Charls Hall (he/him) will celebrate and explore the power of dance through an original, collaborative routine. Participants will film themselves dancing, and clips from each performance will be edited together to create a dance chain video.

No prior dance or movement training is required; Dibble, who founded Dibble Dance in 1982, explained that the name refers to dances she creates that give people of all ages and abilities "a chance to feel joy, ecstasy, humor, deep love, and sense of physical freedom." She added that this online workshop offers an additional Shakespearean nod, with moves inspired by Elizabethan dance steps.

"One of my favorite steps is the 'spring step,'" she said. "It takes a moment of glee to spring off the floor for one count of music. At that moment, I am airborne for a second - without a worry or care in the world."

The workshop fee is $39; for more information or to register, visit the Actor Training Online Workshops page at shakespeare.org.