Sarah Brightman's Holiday Tour A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY is Coming to the Boch Center Wang Theatre

Now an annual tradition, and in celebration of the most wonderful time of year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her 'A Christmas Symphony" tour. Brightman will be performing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Friday, November 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org.

Last year, 'A Christmas Symphony' travelled internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia and was met with standing ovations and rave reviews. It warmed hearts of both fans and critics alike, being named the ultimate holiday event!

Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, November 21st in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell and concludes in Sugar Land, TX on December 20th. 'A Christmas Symphony' is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

To add a little 'holiday frosting', join Sarah's VIP "Winter Wonderland" for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Mother's Day or Holiday gift for yourself, family, or friends!

ABOUT SARAH BRIGHTMAN:

Sarah Brightman, the world's best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries and garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games. Sarah's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts. The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a 'STAR' on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt). In October 2022, Sarah entertained her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® with "A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman" before taking her holiday tour "A Christmas Symphony" internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022 for the very first time. Now an annual tradition, Sarah's 2023 "A Christmas Symphony" tour will return to North America for 22 enchanting shows beginning in Laval (Montreal), Quebec on November 21st, and concluding on December 20th in Sugar Land, TX.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

WHEN: Friday, November 24, 2023

WHERE: Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tickets On Sale Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.