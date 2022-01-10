Samuel Slater's Restaurant to Present THREE (MORE) FUNNY LADIES

Samuel Slater's Restaurant will host Three (More) Funny Ladies on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Presented by On-Premise Entertainment, the show will feature three of the area's most hilarious comedians, Kerri Louise, Emily Ruskowski, and Maya Manion. This will be a full night of laughs with these women! Doors open at 7:30pm; Show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Kerri Louise is an American stand-up comedian. Louise was a finalist on the second season of Last Comic Standing and has appeared on television programs such as Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and The View.

Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based standup comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. In 2015, she was named one of the Comedy Studio's Comics in Residence and opened for Maria Bamford at the Wilbur.

Maya Manion was born in Vermont but moved to Rhode Island for show biz. Maya was featured on Nic at Night's Funniest Mom in America and entertains all over New England, making hundreds of dollars a year. Maya only travels as far as she can drive in one night because no one will watch her kids for longer.

Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round at Samuel Slater's Restaurant , along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch, tours of Webster Lake on the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and more. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show Dance Party on January 14th, Holiday Hangover Drag Show on January 15th, Penny Pinchers Brewing Company Beer Dinner on January 19th, Wooden Sign Painting on January 20th, and more to come!

Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.