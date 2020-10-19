Samuel Slater's Restaurant To Host THREE FUNNY LADIES Comedy Dinners

Three Funny Ladies will feature Kelly MacFarland, Laura Severse, and Emily Ruskowski on October 28 and 29, 2020.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant announced that it will host Three Funny Ladies, socially distanced limited capacity comedy dinners, featuring Kelly MacFarland, Laura Severse and Emily Ruskowski, on Wednesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 29. Thursday's dinner is already sold out but tickets are still available for the show Wednesday, October 28. Set to take place in Samuel Slater's Function Hall, dinner service will begin at 6:00 PM and the show will begin at 8:00 PM.

Tables of 2, 4, and 6 are available, and every table is socially distanced. The price of each table includes a $20 credit per person towards your meal that night, excluding alcohol, tax, and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased online at www.samuelslaters.com.

Kelly MacFarland is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress. She has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances and entertaining US troops overseas. Kelly has appeared on the Today Show, Comedy Central, NBC's Last Comic Standing, AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE and Comics Come Home (to name a few). Laura Severse is a streetwise Boston native, devoted wife, working mother of two, storyteller and stand-up comic. She brings her hard-working, heartfelt approach to life to stages across the country. Laura performs regularly at Nick's Comedy Stop and Laugh Boston and has been featured as a Best of Boston Comic. Emily Ruskowski is a Boston-based stand up comedian. She has performed across the country and participated in several comedy festivals. In 2015, she was named one of the Comedy Studio's Comics in Residence and opened for Maria Bamford at the Wilbur.

"We are excited to be hosting comedy dinners once again," said Josh Suprenent, Director of Hospitality. "This event was sold out in March but was canceled due to COVID-19. We have taken every precaution to ensure that we are in compliance with state guidelines and we hope we can continue to provide unique opportunities to gather in a way that is safe and fun for everyone."

Named after the former Webster, MA resident known for being the "Father of the American Industrial Revolution," Samuel Slater's Restaurant opened in the fall of 2018 at Indian Ranch. On the shores of Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg, the restaurant offers lakeside dining featuring Modern American Cuisine. The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M and Sunday fro 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located next to the Indian Ranch concert facility at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA just outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. Visit www.samuelslaters.com for more information.

