Sal Baglio and The Sensational Rock N Roller Coaster Ride Comes To Blue Ocean Music Hall in June

According to legions of New England rock and roll fans, summer officially launches when Sal Baglio (The Stompers, The Amplifier Heads) brings his cross genre rock and roll to the legendary Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury, MA. Like the Swan Boats returning to The Public Garden and that first bite by a greenhead at the beach, another local tradition continues this year when Sal arrives at Blue Ocean on Saturday June 18 with his latest amalgam, The Sensational Rock N Roller Coaster Ride, for another raucous live show celebrating the season.

Sal says this show is "a sexagenarian love fest for hip swingers," sure to pick-up where The Stompers left off. Drawing on his extensive repertoire of original songs as well as tunes that have inspired his musical journey, Baglio promises to have one of New England's best live music venues rocking. "It's a GlamOramic boogie woogie psychObilly stomp n roll with a side of fried dough and a balladeer in the middle."

The Rock N Roller Coaster Ride features Sal with longtime friends Marty Richards (drums), Brad Hallen (bass) and Don Kopko (guitar). Richards and Halen have played on several Baglio projects including his Amplifier Heads recordings and Kopko was the co-writer with Sal on The Peppermint Kicks album released last year. Also, on the bill at Blue Ocean will be special guest Bird Mancini.

A performer best known for his wildly energetic live shows, Baglio is excited to be playing again in front of live audiences. "When the spotlight hits you and the crowd roars, you just get filled up with all that energy and I think 'Wow, I'm really lucky to be still doing this.' I can't wait to get back to Blue Ocean!"

Since co-founding The Stompers in 1977, Sal Baglio has been at the forefront of the New England rock & roll scene. For the next 4 plus decades The Stompers played to raucous and appreciative crowds at nearly every college, roadhouse and concert venue in the region, and toured nationally with the J. Geils Band and The Beach Boys. A prolific singer, guitar player and songwriter, Baglio continues to pursue his own projects releasing The Amplifier Heads, The Peppermint Kicks and performing his One-Man Sideshow in recent years. https://theamplifierheads.bandcamp.com

Sal Baglio & The Sensational Rock N Roller Coaster Ride at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury MA Saturday June 18, 2022, at 8pm (doors at 7pm). Tickets and information are available at (978) 462-5888 and https://www.blueoceanhall.com/news/943/74/Sal-Baglio.html