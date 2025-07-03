SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE to Continue Cape Rep Theatre 40th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre will continue its 2025 season with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George, book by James Lapine, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Art Devine with musical direction by Scott Storr.

Performances will be July 29 - August 24, Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, no performance Sunday, August 3, at Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater. Tickets are $50, $25 for 25 and under. Pay-What-You-Can First Friday, August 1st.

Inspired by Georges Seurat’s iconic painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s masterpiece merges past and present, weaving poignant truths about life, love, legacy, and the creation of art. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this deeply moving story and the breathtakingly beautiful score will leave you inspired and moved. Don’t miss one of the most acclaimed musicals of our time presented in our intimate space as only Cape Rep can.