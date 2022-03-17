SOME SUNNY SONGS FROM THE SALTY SIDE Comes to at Cotuit Center for the Arts

Brendan Princi presents "Some Sunny Songs from the Salty Side" at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm.

Singer/songwriter Brendan Princi has gathered together, in his words, "an intensely talented band of beautiful souls for a magical night of music." The concept of the show is to gather an all-star cast of local musicians from various projects to perform original music and choice cover songs. The mutual admiration among the musicians is tangible and palpable throughout the performance, and the "Sunny Song" musicians feed off each other's energy in a magnificent collaboration that will leave the audience with lasting memories of an incredible night of music.

The band will play an eclectic mix of Americana, funk, and rock originals and covers. "Some songs," said Princi, "will give you goosebumps and some will get you out of your seat tapping your feet to the beat. There will be a mix of string and vocal harmonies to soothe the soul and thumping beats to tickle your inner child and drive ya wild."

The concert features Princi on vocals and rhythm guitar; Brian Sances on guitar, bass, 12-string guitar, and vocals; Siobhan Magnus on vocals; Ryan Tivey on saxophone and keyboard; Brendan O'Keefe on guitar and vocals; Sean Ball on drums; and Scott Lariviere on bass. Opening acts will be One Take Jake and James Rice.

The event is sponsored by Bent Water Brewing Company.

Tickets are $30, with a $2 discount for seniors and a $5 discount for members of the Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.