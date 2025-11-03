SENSE & SENSIBILITY to be Presented at Shakespeare & Company This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company's Winter Show will return this year with Sense and Sensibility: a fast-paced, staged reading wherein the wit and romance of Jane Austen's classic tale come to life.

Sense and Sensibility follows the fortunes, and misfortunes, of the Dashwood sisters - sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne - after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable.

Set in late 18th-century England, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart? Performances will run from December 12-14.