Revolutionary Spaces to Host Online Panel Event With Honorée Fannone Jeffers, John Oluwole ADEkoje and Patrick Gabridge

Last week, Revolutionary Spaces launched the short film series, "Imagining the Age of Phillis," based on the award-winning book "The Age of Phillis," by Professor Honorée Fanonne Jeffers.

Directed by John Oluwole ADEkoje and produced by Patrick Gabridge of Plays in Place, "Imagining the Age of Phillis," was created to continue Professor Jeffer's evocative work to reimagine Phillis Wheatley Peters not only as an enslaved girl in 18th century Boston who became the first African American woman to publish a book of poetry, but to imagine Phillis through her other identities: a daughter of Africa, a friend, a wife, a mother, and an author who spoke to the historical moment of the American Revolution.

On Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 at 6PM, Revolutionary Spaces will host an online panel event that brings together ADEkoje, Jeffers, and Gabridge to discuss the films and the relevance of these Revolutionary-era figures today.

DETAILS:

WHO: Revolutionary Spaces stewards the Old State House and Old South Meeting House as gathering spaces for the open exchange of ideas regarding continuing and evolving the practice of democracy. "Imagining the Age of Phillis" features Boston-based actors performing excerpts at the Old South Meeting House and Old State House, sites linked to the poems in the book, "The Age of Phillis."

WHAT: The event "The Age Of Phillis On Film" will feature Professor Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Director John Oluwole ADEkoje, and ADEkoje, producer Patrick Gabridge to discuss the short films and the relevance of these Revolutionary-era figures today.

Panelists include:

John Oluwole ADEkoje is an award-winning playwright and filmmaker. He recently received the Emerging Filmmaker Award for his feature Knockaround Kids at the Roxbury International Film Festival. ADEkoje is also the co-director and director of photography for the digital version of Hype Man (Company One/American Repertory Theatre), and the writer, director, and projection/art designer for the Triggered Life Project (Portland Playhouse). Patrick Gabridge is a playwright, novelist, and screenwriter whose work has been read and produced around the world. With his company Plays in Place he creates new site-specific plays in partnership with museums and historic sites, including Mount Auburn Cemetery, Boston's Old State House, Old South Meeting House, and Roosevelt-Campobello International Park. Honorée Fanonne Jeffers is a Professor of English at University of Oklahoma. Her book The Age of Phillis, based on the life and times of Phillis Wheatley Peters, was long-listed for the 2020 National Book Award in Poetry and won the 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work in Poetry.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 15th @ 6:00PM EST

WHERE: This is a virtual event.

HOW: Register to attend at https://www.revolutionaryspaces.org/2021/05/27/age-phillis-film/

The panel will be moderated by Anne Freeh Engel, Revolutionary Spaces' EVP of Museum Experience. This event is generously supported in part by the New England Women's Club Fund at the Boston Foundation.