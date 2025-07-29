Review: THE PIANO LESSON at Shakespeare & Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company (S&Co.), under the Artistic Direction of Allyn Burrows, is now presenting August Wilson’s THE PIANO LESSON in collaboration with Actors’ Shakespeare Project in the Boston area of which Christopher V. Edwards serves as Artistic Director.

Set against the backdrop of 1936 Pittsburgh during the Great Depression, Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning THE PIANO LESSON is the fourth in Wilson’s American Century Cycle series of plays, and the second performed at S&Co. following their award-winning production of FENCES in 2023.

Jade Guerra,Omar Robinson

Photo by Nile Scott Studios

Director, Edwards gave his insight into the play saying: “This play isn’t just words on a page or actors on a stage – it’s history brought to life” he said. “August Wilson had a gift – he could take the everyday lives of Black folks and transform them into poetry, music, and something majestic.” Having experienced this production of THE PIANO LESSON first-hand I am happy to confirm that majestic is indeed one of many superlatives aptly useable to describe it. I will add transcendent, profound, and sublime.

Anthony T. Goss, Omar Robinson, Jonathan Kitt, “ranney”

Photo by Nile Scott Studios

The cast includes Anthony T. Goss as Lymon, Jade Guerra as Bernice, Jonathan Kitt as Doaker Charles, Brittani J. McBride as Grace, Ariel Phillips as Maretha, “ranney” as Wining Boy, Daniel Rios Jr. as Avery, and Omar Robinson as Boy Willie. Each delivers at a level that is nothing short of excellence. We often talk about an actor’s performance based on how much they know and understand the characters they portray. In this case, every member of the highly skilled and talented group transcends performance. They embody Wilson’s brilliantly written characters to such a degree that audience members lose track of the fact we are watching actors perform roles but rather that we are proverbially flies on a wall, peering in on a group of folks going about their day-to-day interactions. Folks that are highly colorful, dynamic, emotionally charged, interesting, passionate, and poignant. We feel both for them and with them, at a level that is truly palpable and undeniable.

Daniel Rios Jr., Jonathan Kitt,

Anthony T. Goss

Photo by Nile Scott Studios

While somewhat rare, theatre has the ability to touch the very core of one’s soul and have a profound impact. A feeling that, once experienced, will not soon, if ever, be forgotten. It is difficult to express in words for those that have not. Suffice to say that as I write this piece, happily and enthusiastically urging anyone and everyone reading not to miss this rare and indeed superlative experience while you can; I am still overwhelmed and more than just a little verklempt. Over the eight years I have been covering regional productions for BroadwayWorld.com (a number in the hundreds) this production of THE PIANO LESSON is without doubt one of the overall finest. Simply stated it approaches flawless, a Broadway caliber production.

August Wilson’s THE PIANO LESSON continues at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Berstein Theatre in Lenox Massachusetts through August 24th.

