Review: THE ELEPHANT MAN at Berkshire Theatre Group

Bernard Pomerance’s1979 Tony Award-winning Best drama, THE ELEPHANT MAN, is a gripping true story of resilience, dignity and the search for acceptance. Directed by Eric Hill, an accomplished BTG veteran with over 25 years of celebrated directorial achievements and set in Victorian England, the play follows Joseph (John) Merrick, a man whose severe physical deformities make him a target of cruelty and exploitation. Rescued from a life in a traveling sideshow, he finds refuge in a London hospital, where he forms an unlikely bond with a celebrated physician. As society debates whether to view him as a medical curiosity or a man of intelligence and grace, THE ELEPHANT MAN explores the struggle to be seen for who we truly are.

Michael Wartella

Photo: Tucker Bair

THE ELEPHANT MAN is a timeless examination of society’s perception of beauty, normalcy and kindness. At its heart is a deeply human story about the need for connection and understanding, as Merrick’s journey forces those around him to confront their own prejudices. As thought-provoking as it is emotionally stirring, THE ELEPHANT MAN remains one of the most powerful and unforgettable dramas ever written.

This production features Aaron Choi as Pinhead Manager, Lord John and Member of the Ensemble; Ulla Collins as Pinhead and Member of the Ensemble; Hanna Koczela as Miss Sandwich, Princess Alexandra, Pinhead, Countess and Understudy: Mrs. Kendal; Robert McKay as Francis Carr-Gomm and Conductor; Laura Shatkus as Mrs. Kendal; Harry Smith as Frederick Treves and Belgian Policeman; E. Gray Simons III as Ross and Snork; Michael Wartella as John Merrick; Dan Woods as Bishop Walsham How; and Lillian Anne Colvin and Evan Silverstein as Understudies. The Elephant Man was written by Bernard Pomerance and the creative team consists of direction by Eric Hill, movement direction by Isadora Wolfe, scenic design by Randall Parsons, costume design by Amy Avila, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, composition and sound design by Scott Killian, projections design by Brad Peterson, stage management by Jason Weixelman, dialect coaching by Jennifer Scapetis, intimacy coordination by Lillian Ransijn, assistant to the director Evan Silverstein and casting direction by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and Caparelliotis Casting.

Michael Wartella, Laura Shatkus, Harry Smith

Photo: Tucker Bair

The production is uniformly strong in all respects as is the cast. Even the unseasonably cold and damp weather during the opening weekend helped to set the proper atmosphere. Standout performances are delivered by Laura Shatkus, Harry Smith, and Michael Wartella. The latter incorporating subtle contortions from head-to-toe and delivers a performance that allows us to see a man that most see as “hideous” and “grotesque”, intimately as those who came to know Merrick as rather much like most despite the differences, intolerance, and disdain so largely afflicted upon him.

E. Gray Simons III

Photo: Tucker Bair

Experience this compelling and still highly relevant story through June15 at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge and rediscover a classic that continues to resonate highly today.

