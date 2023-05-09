Review: GYPSY at Cape Cod Theatre Company

The Stein/Sondheim Musical About Gypsy Rose Lee

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 1 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summ Photo 2 Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID And OKLAHOMA! For Summer Season
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T. Photo 3 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at A.R.T.
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colabora Photo 4 The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

Click Here for More on Cape Cod
The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

This is the story-set-to music of that sophisticated star of the burlesque circuit (and eventually the New York stage), Gypsy Rose Lee. (The book is by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee) It begins back in the days of vaudeville when Baby Louise (Ashauri Martin) is being carted around the outer fringes of the vaudeville circuit by Mama Rose (Heidi Crawley Cloutier), along with sister Baby June (Lylah Crawley) and a troupe of also-rans. In those days, Baby June is the star, with Louise around just to support the tumbling cartwheeling little songstress. At this point, "Baby June and the Newsboys" (with Louise just one of the guys) have just one song in their act "May We Entertain You."

The ultimate stage mother, Rose has big plans for her extroverted child star and her supporting cast. When she meets former agent Herbie (Warren Harrington) she uses her feminine wiles to convince him to become the troupe's manager, charming him with the dulcet tones of "Small World." He manages to get them booked on the coveted Orpheum circuit, with the act now billed as "Dainty June and the Farmboys."

But all of this is about to change. The girls are growing up (as children have an unnerving way of doing) and Mama Rose is losing her iron-clad control of her band of players. (At this point June is being played by Ahnika Graham and the adolescent Louise is portrayed by Maryana Crawley.) When June is offered a place at a performing arts school, Rose turns it down, unwilling to break up the act. The troupe continues its harrowing tour of the stages on the circuit, with Louise dreaming that she could one day perform with the hoofer par excellence Tulsa (LeVane Harrington). She sees herself as his partner as he performs a flawless soft-shoe to the tune of "All I Need is the Girl." As it turns out, however, the girl he needs is June, with the two eloping and Mama Rose finally turning her attention to Louise.

The new act makes its way to the burlesque circuit, where the suddenly sophisticated Louise (glittering in silver lame) steps onstage to replace a missing stripper, where she sings "Let Me Entertain You." And the rest, as they say is history, as Gypsy Rose Lee is born.

All About the Music

Of course this show is all about the music. It's one of those opportunities to sing along with songs we all know by-heart, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together (Wherever We Go)," "Small World," and "All I Need is the Girl." (Musical director is Kevin Quill, with Kelly Taylor Brown associate musical director. The four-piece band features Brown, along with Miranda Simonne, Kyle Wells and Evan Eldredge.) The strongest vocalists are Maryana Crawley, and LeVane Harrington, whose perfectly tuned voices carry throughout the theater.

Crawley Cloutier is full of life as Mama Rose, a powerful presence onstage. The action seems to rotate around her virtually until the end, when Louise becomes the beautiful butterfly Gypsy Rose Lee.

And, speaking of butterflies, one of the highlights of the show is the song "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," performed by Nicole Shaw as a stripper in butterfly garb, Jessica Whorf as a trumpet-playing stripper and Carryl Lynn as Electra, whose costume lights up in strategic spots. The number is lively and great fun.

As you may have noted by the names of the cast members, this is a family production, with the Crawleys represented by Heidi, Maryana, Lylah, Lori Crawley as Grandma and ensemble member Isabella Crawley. And the Harringtons are represented by Warren and Levane. The multi-generational nature of shows is one of the joys of community theater on Cape Cod.

A Chance to Sing Along

Go for the chance to sing along with the old standards and enjoy the classic "star is born" story. And remember, critics have often called "Gypsy" the greatest American musical.

If you go: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Sundays 3 p.m. through May 14. Cape Cod Theatre Company, 10 Division St., West Harwich, 508-432-2002, Click Here, tickets: $35 adults, $18 youth.




RELATED STORIES

Ben Hartley Appointed Executive Director of Silkroad Photo
Ben Hartley Appointed Executive Director of Silkroad

 Silkroad has announced the appointment of Ben Hartley to the position of Executive Director, beginning on May 15, 2023. Hartley was selected through an international search process that drew interest from more than 400 applicants.

Interview: Jason Danieley Stages RAGTIME: THE SYMPHONIC CONCERT For Boston Pops Photo
Interview: Jason Danieley Stages RAGTIME: THE SYMPHONIC CONCERT For Boston Pops

Popular Broadway performer Jason Danieley will stage 'Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops May 12-13 at Boston's Symphony Hall, and July 8 at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA.

Joshua David Robinson, Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji & Joe LaRocca to Star in THE LEHM Photo
Joshua David Robinson, Steven Skybell, Firdous Bamji & Joe LaRocca to Star in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at The Huntington

The Huntington has announced the cast and creative team of The Lehman Trilogy, the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Play by Stefano Massini, adapted to English by Ben Power, and directed by longtime ACT Artistic Director Carey Perloff.

Beheard.world Presents BELONGING AND OTHERING at The Dance Complex Photo
Beheard.world Presents BELONGING AND OTHERING at The Dance Complex

Belonging and Othering, a new work by beheard.world, will be on stage at The Dance Complex in Cambridge June 10 and 11, the fourth presentation this season as part of The Dance Complex's BLOOM Residency and Platform Raising Program. beheard.world is a racially diverse collective of Boston performing artists, filmmakers and educators committed to utilizing the arts to make positive change.     


From This Author - Sue Mellen

Sue Mellen began her writing career as an arts, entertainment and features writer for the Cape Cod Times. She next went on to work in public relations, first for a regional healthcare system, then for... (read more about this author)

Review: GYPSY at Cape Cod Theatre CompanyReview: GYPSY at Cape Cod Theatre Company
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Falmouth Theatre GuildReview: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Falmouth Theatre Guild
Feature: Renovations of Historic Academy PlayhouseFeature: Renovations of Historic Academy Playhouse
Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Cotuit Center For The ArtsReview: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Cotuit Center For The Arts

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT Video VIDEO: First Look at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston's SISTER ACT
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
The Historic Highfield Theater (4/28-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vinceró! The Italian Opera Experience
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (5/12-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin'
The Cape Playhouse (6/07-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Cirque
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/01-7/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless
The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# St. Paul & The Broken Bones: The Angels in Science Fiction Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sense and Sensibility
The Cape Playhouse (6/21-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Party
BrickBox Theater (5/12-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Arlington Friends of the Drama (5/05-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU