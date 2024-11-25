Regent Theatre Names David J. Malan as the Theatre's New Operator

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent Theatre has named David J. Malan as the theatre's new operator. Under Malan's direction, the Regent will remain Arlington's "Showplace of Entertainment," with live music and dance concerts, theatre, family entertainment, comedy shows, film events, and cultural events. Under his plan to expand the theatre's reach, Malan will introduce to the Regent's stage additional educational programming as well, complete with live streaming for audiences beyond the local community.

The 450-seat theatre will now operate as a public benefit company, its mission being "positive effects of artistic, charitable, cultural, educational, or technological nature through operation of community theatre and production of high-quality content."

Today's announcement follows the retirement of Richard Stavros, who co-directed the Regent for the past three decades. Thirty years ago, Stavros was instrumental in transforming the theatre from a traditional movie house into a dynamic performing arts space, establishing it as a beloved gathering place for live music, theatre, family shows, and independent films. Stavros's vision and dedication have left an indelible mark on the Regent, and his legacy will continue as the theatre evolves.

"I love what I do here," said Stavros, "and the decision to retire was not easy, but it's rewarding to know that my work has helped to build the venue's popularity as 'the small theatre of choice' in the Boston area, and I'm both pleased and confident that David Malan's vision will further establish the Regent's stature in the community and beyond."

Leland Stein, who has been with the Regent for two decades, will continue to support the theatre's mission, working closely with Malan as Director of Programming and Community Relations. With deep roots of his own in Arlington, Stein has been instrumental in shaping the Regent's artistic direction and community presence.

"I am delighted to continue directing the unique, thematically- and culturally-diverse concert and film programming our audience has come to expect at the Regent, while remaining our 'ambassador' to the local and regional community," said Stein. "David understands what we do here, and-while respecting the Regent's century-plus history and legacy-he has the foresight to bring his personal experience and passionate vision to his stewardship of the venue with an innovative, forward-looking educational component."

This transition takes place with the strong support of Gary Adelson, the building's longtime owner, who has provided a steadfast commitment to preserving the Regent's role in the community. Adelson's support over the years has been invaluable in maintaining the theatre's historic integrity and enabling it to evolve into the multifaceted venue it is today.

"I look forward to witnessing the expansion of programming that will be available under David's management of the theatre," said Adelson. "The Regent will always be a 'community' theatre, but now it will have international reach while maintaining the programming that has made it beloved by so many."

Malan also plans to make thoughtful updates to the theatre's facilities to accommodate these new educational programs while preserving the venue's historic character. Among the upgrades will be support for live streaming, interactive Zoom walls, and educationally theatrical sets and props.

ABOUT DAVID J. MALAN

By day, Malan-who was profiled in the New Yorker in 2020-is Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Computer Science at Harvard University in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences as well as a Member of the Faculty of Education in the Graduate School of Education. Known for his "educational theatricality," he teaches Computer Science 50, otherwise known as CS50, which is among Harvard University's largest courses, one of Yale University's largest courses, and edX's largest MOOC (massive open online course), with more than 6.2M registrants. He also teaches at Harvard Law School, Harvard Extension School, and Harvard Summer School and has also taught at Harvard Business School. All of his courses are freely available as OpenCourseWare, with nearly 2M subscribers on YouTube.

