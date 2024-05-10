Reagle Music Theatre Of Greater Boston Reveals 55th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will bring three timeless and timely classics to the stage for its 55th Season—Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (June 14- June 23, 2024), All Shook Up, inspired by the music of Elvis Presley (July 12 - July 21, 2024), and An American in Paris (August 9 - August 18, 2024). All performances are held at the Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452.

According to RMT Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, "Each musical delves into themes of transformative love as it crosses cultural or societal barriers, exploring the pursuit of personal and collective dreams, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable adversity. This season's unifying force of music and art weaves these threads together to spark conversations among audiences, evoke empathy, and inspire a sense of community. Despite many different backgrounds and the tumult of personal and collective history, our capacity for love and understanding has the power to bridge our differences if we are courageous enough to embrace our shared humanity together."

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S SOUTH PACIFIC

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

June 14 - June 23, 2024

Direction by Rachel Bertone

Musical Direction by David Coleman

Based on “Tales of the South Pacific,” James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of short stories set on a tropical island during World War II, RMT opens its season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific in celebration of the 75th anniversary of its Broadway opening. An enchanting and venerable musical, South Pacific centers on two love stories entangled within global conflict—between U.S. Navy nurse Nellie Forbush (Jennifer Ellis*) and French plantation owner Emile de Becque (Christopher Chew*) and American naval lieutenant Joe Cable (Blake Du Bois) and a young Tonkinese woman, Liat (Calico Velasco). Beyond the passion of romantic love, the formidable Bloody Mary (Lisa Yuen*) implores audiences to witness the beauty and lament for a paradise caught in the crossfire of geopolitics beyond its control, evoking contemporary reflection on racial prejudice and the devastation of war on individuals and society.

Directed by RMT Artistic Director Rachel Bertone, the South Pacific creative team includes David Coleman (Music Director), Janie Howland (Set Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons of Emerald City Theatrical Costumes (Costume Designers), Sebastian Nixon (Sound Designer), Angie Jepson (Intimacy Director) and Jude Torres (Cultural Consultant).

With a score including some of its legendary composer’s most luscious music ("Some Enchanted Evening," "Bali Ha'i," and "Younger Than Springtime") and fresh, hummable tunes ("There is Nothin' Like a Dame," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "Wonderful Guy"), this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Time: 160 Minutes + 15-minute intermission

Ages: Recommended 12+ (No children under 5 will be admitted).

Venue: Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452

ALL SHOOK UP

Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Pressley

Book by Joe DiPietro

July 12 - July 21, 2024

Direction by Arthur Gomez

Choreography by Larry Sousa

Musical Direction by Mindy Cimini

Loosely based on William Shakespeare's “Twelfth Night,” All Shook Up takes audiences to post-WWII America in the 1950s to experience the awakening of an unnamed American town and its repressed residents when leather-clad guitar-strumming roustabout Chad (Christopher Lewis) rolls over the city line. Other featured characters include Natalie (Gwynne Wood*) and Sylvia (Carolyn Saxon*).

Directed by Arthur Gomez and choreographed by Larry Sousa, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical romp will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel." A fun, high-spirited show filled with Shakespearean-inspired mix-ups and confusion, All Shook Up immerses audiences with over 25 of Elvis Presley's more memorable and beloved hits. Under the musical direction of Mindy Cimini, the countless electrifying musical numbers will make it hard for RMT audience members not to groove along in their seats!

The All Shook Up creative team includes Janie Howland (Set Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons of Emerald City Theatrical Costumes (Costume Designers), and Sebastian Nixon (Sound Designer).

Time: 150 Minutes + 15-minute intermission

Ages: Recommended 10+ (No children under 5 will be admitted.)

Venue: Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Music and Lyrics by George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin

Book by Craig Lucas

August 9 - August 18, 2024

Direction and Choreography by Rachel Bertone

Musical Direction by Dan Rodriguez

Inspired by the classic Gene Kelly film and love note to the indomitable City of Lights, “An American in Paris” tells the romantic story of young American soldier Jerry Mulligan (Jack Mullen*) and beautiful French girl Lise (Samantha Barnes) and their journey as young artists exploring the joys and hardships of creating art and falling in love. Set to the immortal score of George and Ira Gershwin, the show features breathtaking musical dance sequences and hit songs, including "I Got Rhythm," "S' Wonderful," and "They Can't Take That Away from Me."

The An American in Paris creative team includes Cameron McEachern (Set Designer), Frank Meissner Jr. (Lighting Designer), Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons of Emerald City Theatrical Costumes (Costume Designers), and Sebastian Nixon (Sound Designer).

Production support for “All Shook Up” is provided by the Mass Cultural Council and the Community Foundation for MetroWest.

Time: 160 Minutes + 15-minute intermission

Ages: Recommended 10+ (No children under 5 will be admitted.)

Venue: Robinson Theater, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452

