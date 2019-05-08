Ray Lamontagne Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Ray Lamontagne will be coming to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, October 12 at 8:00PM, as part of his Just Passing Through acoustic tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 10 at 10:00AM.

LaMontagne will be playing songs spanning across his albums including Trouble, Till The Sun Turns Black, Gossip in the Grain, God Willin' & The Creek Don't Rise, Supernova, Ouroboros, and Part Of The Light. Carl Broemel from My Morning Jacket will accompany Ray on the tour, and supporting Ray on the road will be Canadian folk duo Kacy & Clayton.

On his previous acoustic tours, critics across the US were raving about his performance. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said, "Ray Lamontagne's voice and its raspy, yet smooth tones paired with the simplistic live acoustics awakened the senses and made you feel ... good. He gave you honest music filled with raw feeling, and it was amazing," while The Cincinnati Inquirer claimed, "a Ray Lamontagne concert is like this: intimate and personal, as if you've infringed upon a private performance session." Consequence of Sound said, "Hearing Ray Lamontagne perform live is a poignant and magical experience," while The Boston Herald raved, "LaMontagne's voice remains a marvel, quiet and reflective one minute and forceful and impassioned the next. It really is an amazing instrument."

Ray Lamontagne has released 7 studio albums, 5 of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard's Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for "Beg Steal or Borrow."

Each release from his catalogue over the last 13 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Ray's vast sonic catalogue has been called everything from "a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format," from Entertainment Weekly to "epic and magical," from Rolling Stone and "gorgeous and ambitious," from Esquire. NPR's All Things Considered said that Ray throughout the course of his career "has continued to push himself in different directions," while People called Ray a "marvel of nature."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 10 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





