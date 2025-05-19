ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Returns to The Hanover Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadowcasting by Teseracte Players returns with anticipation to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts Friday, June 13, 2025, at 9 PM. Tickets are on sale now!

Ever wonder what has kept crowds coming to see the Rocky Horror Picture Show for almost 50 years? Shadowcasting. Born out of audience participation, those attending in costume would get out of their seats and act out parts of the film in front of the movie screen. This organic expression of the film's central theme (Don't dream it, be it) evolved into full casts of actors performing along with the cult classic and interacting with audiences to create a unique experience with each viewing. Over time, the art of shadowcasting has grown, bringing this unparalleled style of entertainment to audiences worldwide. Today, while “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is still the most shadowcasted film, others (such as “Grease”, “Repo! The Genetic Opera”, “The Princess” Bride and many more) have made their way into theaters to the delight of audiences.

Ready to see and experience a show? Come see the return of the Teseracte Players of Boston, performing their twist on this rite of passage that is sure to thrill, chill and fulfill you at The Hanover Theatre on June 13!

Tickets for Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadowcasting by Teseracte Players are $23 with a $5 discount for students ages 16+ and seniors. Seating is general admission. For more information, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or contact the box office at 877.571.7469.

Comments

Best Ensemble - Live Standings Operation Mincemeat - 18% Death Becomes Her - 10% Maybe Happy Ending - 9% Vote Now!