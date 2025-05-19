 tracking pixel
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Returns to The Hanover Theatre in June

Taking place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 9 PM.  Tickets are on sale now! 

By: May. 19, 2025
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Returns to The Hanover Theatre in June Image
Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadowcasting by Teseracte Players returns with anticipation to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts Friday, June 13, 2025, at 9 PM. Tickets are on sale now! 

Ever wonder what has kept crowds coming to see the Rocky Horror Picture Show for almost 50  years? Shadowcasting. Born out of audience participation, those attending in costume would  get out of their seats and act out parts of the film in front of the movie screen. This organic  expression of the film's central theme (Don't dream it, be it) evolved into full casts of actors  performing along with the cult classic and interacting with audiences to create a unique  experience with each viewing. Over time, the art of shadowcasting has grown, bringing this unparalleled style of entertainment to audiences worldwide. Today, while “The Rocky Horror  Picture Show” is still the most shadowcasted film, others (such as “Grease”, “Repo! The Genetic  Opera”, “The Princess” Bride and many more) have made their way into theaters to the delight  of audiences. 

Ready to see and experience a show? Come see the return of the Teseracte Players of Boston,  performing their twist on this rite of passage that is sure to thrill, chill and fulfill you at The  Hanover Theatre on June 13!  

Tickets for Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadowcasting by Teseracte Players are $23 with a  $5 discount for students ages 16+ and seniors. Seating is general admission. For more  information, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or contact the box office at 877.571.7469. 



