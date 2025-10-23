 tracker
Puscifer’s NORMAL ISN’T Tour to Play the Boch Center Wang Theatre In April 2026

The tour supports the band’s first new album in over five years, arriving February 6.

Oct. 23, 2025
Puscifer’s NORMAL ISN’T Tour to Play the Boch Center Wang Theatre In April 2026 Image
Puscifer, the genre-defying collective featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, will perform at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with venue pre-sales opening Thursday, October 23, at 10:00 a.m. using the code MCMXXV.

The tour supports Normal Isn’t, Puscifer’s first full-length release since 2020’s Existential Reckoning. Due February 6, 2026, the album finds the band leaning into its early post-punk and goth influences while exploring darker, guitar-driven textures.

“We’re definitely leaning into our early influences,” said Keenan. “It’s the place where goth meets punk. It’s where I came from.”

The first single, “Self Evident,” is available now, accompanied by a live video filmed during an August performance at Exchange L.A., where the band previewed the album in full.

Written and recorded in Arizona, Los Angeles, and on tour, Normal Isn’t combines Puscifer’s signature electronic edge with a rawer, more spontaneous sound. “We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive,” said Mitchell, who co-produced the record.

The album features contributions from Greg Edwards (bass), Gunnar Olsen (drums), and Sarah Jones (drums), with guest appearances by Tony Levin, Danny Carey, and Mr. Ian Ross (narrated by his son, Atticus Ross).

Normal Isn’t is available for pre-order in multiple limited-edition vinyl pressings, as well as on CD, cassette, and digital formats.

Over the past two decades, Puscifer has built a reputation for merging music, performance, and visual art into immersive live experiences. The group’s previous tours have included appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and their own curated Sessanta festival.



