Provincetown Theater to Stream Annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza

Ringing in the yuletide season, the Provincetown Theater will once again gather its community for the annual Townie Holiday Extravaganza - only, this year as a special one-night virtual event online. Featuring over 20 performers from the community - including students from the music and drama programs of the Truro and Provincetown Public School System -- this diverse and family-friendly show will "go live" Sunday, December 20 at 7pm on provincetowntheater.org.

Continuing with the model of all Provincetown Theater's 2020 virtual programming, the Townie Holiday Extravaganza will be streamed free-of-charge (with a suggested donation of $20).

Hosted by the ever-lovely Tawny Heatherton, this year's Townie Holiday Extravaganza will see a roster of Cape Cod performers offering pre-recorded songs, spoken word and storytelling acts, plus musical instrument solos on guitar, cello, piano and harp. The cast for 2020's Townie Holiday Extravaganza includes: Megan Amorese, Mozelle Andrulot, Jay Baer, Christopher Brooke, Arian Carlos, Chanthoeun Collins, Terri Conti, Brandon Cordeiro, Tianna Esperanza, Jay Gurewitsch, Paul E. Halley, Christie Hardwick & the Florida Snowbirds, Kevin Hume, Tamora Israel, Grant King, Trish LaRose, Zoe Lewis, Kenny Lockwood, Elena Mancheva, Thom Markee, Steven Myerson, Kurt Reynolds, Patrick Riviere, Fermin Rojas, Anne Stott, John Strumwasser, Connie Tavanis, John Thomas and Sallie Tighe.

Plus students from the Provincetown Public School System!

So, click on to the Townie Holiday Extravaganza and join the community in this delightful holiday highlight of the season on Sunday, December 20 at 7pm on provincetowntheater.org.