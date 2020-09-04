Plymouth Arts Center Accepting Applications for the 25th Annual Holiday Membership Exhibit

The Plymouth Arts Center is accepting applications for its 25th Annual Holiday Membership Exhibit, “Small Works,” in Gallery 110 North.

This "Small Works" exhibit is open to all current Plymouth Arts Center members and to those who wish to become a member. A variety of annual membership levels are available beginning with a student level. Entry/prospectus for the exhibition must be postmarked or delivered to the PAC no later than October 30, 2020. Each member may submit one piece of original fine art which is their own concept and design not previously displayed in Gallery 110 North. The Fine Arts Committee will have the final word on appropriateness of the work. The exhibit is open to all two and three-dimensional fine art media including, but not limited to, pastel, painting, sculpture, graphite, drawing, photography, fiber, ceramics, metal, glass, wood, paper, jewelry, leather, printmaking, and mixed media.

To request a prospectus, which describes the entry process, and a membership form, please call (920) 892-8409 or email info@plymoutharts.org; it can also be downloaded and printed from the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org. Visit the Plymouth Arts Center office at 520 East Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm.

This year's judge is Patrick Robison. Patrick received his Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master's Degree in Ceramics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He taught ceramics at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and at Lakeland University. Along with his wife Karen, they own Two Fish Gallery in Elkhart Lake, WI. His work includes clay, metal, glass and mixed media.

The exhibition will open with a reception from 4:30pm to 7:00pm on Friday, December 4th. The reception is free and open to the public and families are encouraged to attend. There will be a cash bar, music, and a brief awards ceremony. The show runs through Friday, January15th, 2021.



Presenting sponsors for the Holiday Membership Show are: Paul and Kathy Sartori, and Season Sponsors, Sargento, Masters Gallery, the Sartori Company and Love 98.5 fm Radio Station. Gallery 110 North is located in the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill Street. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday and Sunday, 1-3PM. Closed on Mondays and Holidays. Admission to the gallery is always free. Guests are also invited to visit the Gift Shop featuring the artwork of PAC Members.

