Pilgrim Festival Singers Presents America Sings! 4-Concert Summer Series

Pilgrim Festival Singers, a select vocal ensemble of Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), presents its South Shore four-concert summer series, America Sings! Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Mayflower Church, 207 Main Street, Kingston; Saturday, June 22 at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate; Saturday, June 29 at St. Bonaventure Parish, 801 State Road, Plymouth; and Sunday, June 30 at First Congregational Church, 254 Main Street, Plympton. The ensemble is conducted by William B. Richter and accompanied by Elizabeth Chapman Reilly on piano, the PFC's co-artistic directors.

As the nation's Fourth of July celebration approaches, America Sings! celebrates some of the amazing musical diversity our country offers. The concert includes love songs, songs of war, spirituals and gospel songs, selections from Broadway musicals, and a patriotic finale. As PFC continues to mark its 20th anniversary year, it revisits some of favorite songs from past summer concerts, including "Bright Morning Stars", "Tell My Father", and "The Road Not Taken", as well as some promising new favorites certain to please audiences.

Tickets for America Sings! are $15 and may be purchased at the door, or online at www.pilgrimfestivalchorus.org. For more information, please visit the PFC website at www.pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.

The Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC) is a volunteer, not-for-profit singing group dedicated to sharing the world's great Choral music, performing public and private concerts; and to providing music education to its members and the public; by encouraging and promoting the performance of quality choral music. The PFC is funded in part by grants from many of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. For more information about PFC, please visit www.pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.

Photo by Denise Maccaferri





