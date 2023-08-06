Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Hold Fall Open Rehearsals & Auditions in September

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), a South Shore-based premiere volunteer community choral ensemble, will invite singers to “Open Rehearsals and Auditions” on Mondays, September 11 and 18, 6:30 pm, at Faith Community Church, 29 Carver Road, Plymouth. Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly welcome newcomers of all skill levels to learn about PFC and audition for vocal placement if they wish. Rehearsals immediately follow from 7 to 9 pm and continue weekly throughout the fall season. “Open Rehearsals and Auditions” are welcoming, casual, and free to attend. Attendees enjoy singing with PFC for the first two weeks without commitment. Membership information is available at rehearsal, and at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus's fall rehearsals prepare the ensemble for its holiday season concert “Christmas Joy,” with performances on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 3 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. PFC continues its annual tradition of joyful music making at Christmastime, a highlight of the magical season.

In “Christmas Joy,” choral singers blend their voices with the sounds of harp, marimba, and guitar in Conrad Susa's Spanish collection “Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest.” Enjoy “Ceremony of Carols,” a beloved work by Benjamin Britten, and delight in John Rutter's lilting “Dancing Day,” a collection of English carols arranged for women's voices. Tickets are now available at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

Since 1999, PFC has been dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and South Shore audiences. More than 80 vocalists of all adult ages from more than 18 South Shore communities fill out the ensemble. In addition to the winter concert, PFC presents an annual “Messiah Sing” in December, a larger choral work in spring, and summer concerts featuring lighter pops-style programming. Members also perform in smaller volunteer groups engaging in community events. PFC members are drawn from diverse skill sets and backgrounds – from amateur hobby and choir singers to music educators and professional choir directors.

For more information about membership and auditions, call William Richter at 781-789-3343 or email director@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org. For more information about this season's rehearsal schedule and repertoire, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here, email info@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pilgrim Festival Chorus

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC) is a volunteer, not-for-profit community choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and audiences in Southeastern Massachusetts. PFC is funded in part by grants from several of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC concerts are produced in cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners.

Photo Credit: Denise Maccaferri Photography, 2023