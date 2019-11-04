Pilgrim Festival Chorus Performs WINTERSONG In Plymouth This December

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its holiday season concert, Wintersong, on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 8 at 4:00 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is conducted by Co-Artistic Director William B. Richter and accompanied by Co-Artistic Director Elizabeth Chapman Reilly on organ and piano, along with special guest instrumentalists and talented soloists drawn from the chorus.

Wintersong ushers in the holiday season with a selection of appealing carols created by some of the best living choral composers. Each of the three sections - Advent, Winter, and Christmas - contain carols in many styles by well-respected composers including Dan Forrest, Mack Wilberg, John Rutter, and James Whitbourn. The concert begins with a festive processional based on a favorite medieval carol, Personent Hodie.

Since 1999, PFC has provided South Shore audiences with classical choral music concerts. More than 80 vocalists of all adult ages fill out the ensemble. In addition to the winter concert, PFC presents a major choral work each spring, an annual Messiah Sing in December, and summer concerts featuring pops-style programming.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $15 for students over 14. Children age 14 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.pilgrimfestivalchorus.org; and from PFC members. To reserve tickets by phone, please call Kate at (508) 525-2131.

For more information, please visit www.pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.





