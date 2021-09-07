Pianists Jonathan Biss And Marc-André Hamelin To Join New England Conservatory Faculty For The 2021-22 Academic Year

New England Conservatory has announced that pianists Jonathan Biss and Marc-André Hamelin are joining the piano faculty for one-year appointments at the start of the 2021 academic year. Both are renowned for their world-class musicianship, and bring a deep knowledge of piano technique and repertoire to the students at NEC through masterclasses, lessons, and workshops.

"Jonathan and Marc-André are two of the towering pianists of our time, each of whom exemplifies the cross-section of extraordinary technical skill and probing, insightful artistry," says Benjamin Sosland, Provost and Dean of Faculty, New England Conservatory of Music. "It is an exceptional honor to welcome them to our community, where they will inspire our students and build on NEC's legacy of pianistic excellence."

Jonathan Biss, the Mildred Levinson Piano Artist-in-Residence, is a world-renowned pianist who channels his deep musical curiosity into performances and projects in the concert hall and beyond. In addition to performing with today's leading orchestras, he continues to expand his reputation as a teacher, musical thinker, and one of the great Beethoven interpreters of our time. Mr. Biss was recently named Co-Artistic Director alongside Mitsuko Uchida at the Marlboro Music Festival, where he has spent thirteen summers. He also leads a massive open online course (MOOC) via Coursera, which has reached more than 150,000 people from nearly every country in the world. He has written extensively about the music he plays, and has authored three e-books, including Beethoven's Shadow, the first Kindle Single written by a classical musician, published by Rosetta Books in 2011. www.jonathanbiss.com

Pianist Marc André Hamelin is known worldwide for his unrivaled blend of consummate musicianship and brilliant technique in the great works of the established repertoire, as well as for his intrepid exploration of the rarities of the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries - in concert and on disc - earning him legendary status as a true icon of the piano. An exclusive recording artist for Hyperion Records, his impressive discography of more than 60 recordings includes concertos and works for solo piano by such composers as Alkan, Godowsky, and Medtner, as well as brilliantly received performances of Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Schumann, and Shostakovich. He was honored with the 2014 ECHO Klassik Instrumentalist of Year (Piano) and Disc of the Year by Diapason Magazine and Classica Magazine for his three-disc set of Busoni: Late Piano Music and an album of his own compositions, Hamelin: Études, which received a 2010 Grammy nomination and a first prize from the German Record Critics' Association. www.marcandrehamelin.com