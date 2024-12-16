Photos: THE DIART OF A TAP DANCER At American Repertory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trailblazing tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel and longtime collaborator director Torya Beard (Chasing Magic, Funny Girl) return to A.R.T. this holiday season to share the joyful, resilient, and liberating spirit of tap. Check out photos from the show.

The electric new play weaves together dance, narrative, and song to reveal the power of reclaiming language, culture, and one’s own identity. This world-premiere production traces Ayodele’s life from her roots in The Bronx and Puerto Rico, while celebrating the extraordinary and often-overlooked women tap dancers who paved the way.

The cast includes Ayodele Casel, Naomi Funaki, Afra Hines, Quynn L. Johnson, Funmi Sofola, Liberty Styles, Annaliese Wilbur, and Ki'Leigh Williams.

Erin McCoy is the production stage manager. Eloia Peterson is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA.

Casel (Writer and Choreographer) and Beard (Director) are joined on the creative team by Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated Tatiana Kahvegian (Scenic Design), Camilla Dely (Costume Design), Tony Award-nominated Brandon Stirling Baker (Lighting Design), Sharath Patel (Sound Design), Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Katherine Freer (Projection Designer), Earon Chew Nealey (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tony and Drama Desk Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Susan Hilferty (Design Dramaturg and Artistic Advisor), Carlos Cippelletti (Composer, Pianist), Ethan Pakchar (Composer), and Jesse Cameron Alick (Dramaturg).

Matthew Buttrey is the associate scenic designer, Amanda Roberge is the associate costume designer, Jessica Creager is the associate lighting designer, and Joshua Nguyen is the associate sound designer. Nick Wilders is the music director. Yasmine Lee is the associate director. Naomi Funaki is the associate choreographer and Adesola Osakalumi provided additional choreography. Production support of Diary of a Tap Dancer is provided by Leslie and Howard Appleby.

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall



