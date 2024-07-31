Photos: Inside The Barrington Stage Co. 30th Anniversary Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside Barrington Stage Company's The Best of Times, A 30th Anniversary Celebration with new photos.

The event honoring Former BSC Board President Marita Glodt, raised $453K, including $177K for BSC’s Education Fund, most notably, the award-winning, life-affirming educational program for Berkshire youth, the Playwright Mentoring Project.

Over 300 attendees enjoyed an open bar and three-course dinner provided by caterer Tom Ellis’s The Swell Party. The evening was packed with special moments including honoring immediate past president of the board Marita Glodt, and 13 unsung BSC Heroes who have made extraordinary commitments to Barrington Stage. Cella Dean, an alum of the Playwright Mentoring Project spoke how PMP changed her life and now gives back by being an Artistic Mentor. Paddles Up raised an incredible $177,000 for the Education Fund, thanks to Associate Artists /auctioneers Peggy Pharr Wilson and Alan H. Green.

The sold-out crowd came out to hear hometown hero Ali Louis Bourzgui kick off the Celebration with “Pinball Wizard” from The Who’s TOMMY, songs from the world premiere musicals Broadway Bounty Hunter and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, sung by Alan H. Green and Dorcas Leung, Joel Waggoner teamed up with Ali for an original song by Waggoner and BSC favorite Will Swenson closed out the night with a singalong to “Sweet Caroline.” The evening’s entertainment was directed by Alan Paul, produced by Branden Huldeen and music direction by Trevor Pierce.

Among the guests were Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, Mayor Peter Marchetti, District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, Former Pittsfield Mayor James Ruberto, Caroline Holland Executive Director of Hancock Shaker Village, Liliana Atanacia of Latinas 413, Hotel on North's David Tierney, Lila Kanner of Jacob’s Pillow, Diane L. Knaebe of The Brien Center, BSC Board Members and Board Emeritus, Christopher Innvar, William Finn, Debra Jo Rupp, Ron Lagomarsino, Mark St. Germain, Natalie Joy Johnson, Shakespeare & Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows and Elizabeth Aspenlieder.

The Best of Times, A 30th Anniversary Celebration was produced by BSC Development Team led by Jessica Provenz, Lori Bashour and event planner Jillian Schuster.

Lead supporters of The Best of Times were Bonnie and Terry Burman, Violet and Chris Eagan, Sherwood Guernsey, Buzz and Robin McGraw, Mary Ann and Bruno Quinson. Violet Eagan served as Chair of the Celebration Committee, with Nina Garlington and Laurie Schwartz, Co-Chairs.

Photo Credit: Steohen Sorokoff

