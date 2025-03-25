Two New Shows Added To The 2025 Lineup At Indian Ranch In Webster, MA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two new shows have been added to the 2025 lineup at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, March 29th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 4th, while supplies last.

Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience celebrates the thunderous energy of the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson era delivering a power-packed performance that takes the audience on a journey through the story that is AC/DC. Reminiscent of the legendary Australian rockers, Dirty Deeds, captures the essence of the band that defined a genre. Unlike most tribute acts, Dirty Deeds uniquely creates an immersive, authentic, and interactive AC/DC experience, transporting fans back to the glory days of classic Rock N Roll all while paying tribute to the unique history that is AC/DC. Their attention to detail and dedication to capturing the spirit of the original songs makes every performance an unforgettable celebration of AC/DC's legacy.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Today, KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg.

Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Little River Band on July 6th, The Pike GrungeFest on July 13th, The Pike HairFest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 26th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st. More shows will be announced soon.



