Parker Posey, Sasha Velour and More Set for Town Hall Series in Provincetown

Producer Mark Cortale has revealed his latest music and comedy season for the summer of 2025 at Provincetown’s largest entertainment venue, the Town Hall.

This Summer of 2025 - in a sign that there are places of balance where all may still be right with the world after all - The Town Hall season kicks-off this summer season with HBO’s The White Lotus star Parker Posey and host Ryan Landry in “Parker Posey’s Pajama Party”. Ms. Posey is a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee, who first rose to fame in the 1990s for her roles in independent films, including her breakthrough role in 1995’s Party Girl, followed by starring roles in indie classics The House of Yes, Clockwatchers, and The Doom Generation. Her work earned her the nickname "Queen of the Indies.”

She has co-starred Christopher Guest’s mockumentary films: Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots, in addition to mainstream Hollywood blockbusters such as You've Got Mail, Scream 3, Josie and the Pussycats, Blade: Trinity, Superman Returns, among many other films. Prior to her current acclaimed role in HBO’s The White Lotus, Ms. Posey starred in Netflix's series Lost in Space, and the HBO Max miniseries The Staircase. Ryan Landry, is the legendary host of Showgirls in Provincetown and also a playwright, lyricist, actor and founder of the renowned Gold Dust Orphans theatrical company. He has produced over seventy nine plays and musicals over the past twenty-five years and is the recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence in theater. Parker Posey’s Pajama Party, hosted by Ryan Landry, makes its debut for the Town Hall series on May 25th at 8:30 PM for one show only.

Next - Sasha Velour, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 champion will return to Provincetown over July 4th Weekend, performing her new The Big Reveal Live Show. Directed, written, and produced by Velour, this new 90-minute show is her most over-the-top, side-splitting, emotional, and intricate theatrical production--and still her most intimate show yet. Ben Brantley, former New York Times theater critic, raved that "In ['The Big Reveal Live Show],' Sasha Velour defines, demonstrates and defends camp, putting both Christopher Isherwood and Susan Sontag in their places, while wearing the headiest of headdresses." Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal, July 6th at 8:30 PM for one show only, at Town Hall.

Christine Ebersole, two-time Tony Award-winning star of Grey Gardens and War Paint, star of Oscar-winning films such as Amadeus and Tootsie, and CBS TV's hit sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola for CBS, makes her anticipated Town Hall return this August accompanied by renowned entertainer Billy Stritch. Ms. Ebersole's extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning turn in the hit revival of 42nd Street, and starring roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight. Her film roles include The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe and The Big Wedding.

Christine’s television career began as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live - and has included Gypsy with Bette Midler and roles on Pose, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, American Horror Story, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Search Party, Will and Grace, Murphy Brown, and The Colbert Report. Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy toured with legend Tony Bennett as pianist and musical director and serves as music director for leading vocalists Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Paulo Szot. He is the pianist for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party every Monday at New York’s legendary Birdland Jazz Club. Christine Ebersole at Town Hall w/ Billy Stritch at the piano, August 10th at 8:30 PM for one show only.

And, Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world” by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her remarkable fourteenth consecutive summer. She made her Carnegie Hall solo debut in 2023 as she neared 95… in advance of which she was hailed by the New York Times as “The Unsinkable Marilyn Maye.” She was originally discovered by Steve Allen in 1963 who featured Maye on his show many times as did Johnny Carson. She released her first album, “Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye” in 1965. Marilyn Maye at Provincetown Town Hall on August 24th at 8:30 PM - for one show only - with music director Tedd Firth on piano, Todd Baker on bass and Steve Langone on drums.

