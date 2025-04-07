EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Open 40th Anniversary Season of Cape Rep Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2025 season with a moving one-man show, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, starring Lewis D. Wheeler and directed by Julie Allen Hamilton. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Crosby Barn May 8 - June 1, Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are $40, $25 for 25 and under. Pay-What-You-Can First Friday, May 9th. Call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. Every Brilliant Thing invites audiences into the world of a son’s handwritten list of simple joys, crafted with love and humor to uplift a struggling mother. Embark on this transcendent coming-of-age journey, with its unique blend of heart-wrenching moments and laugh-out-loud comedy. Every Brilliant Thing stands out as one of the most engaging and relatable plays of this century, capturing the essence of what it means to navigate life’s challenges with humor and grace.

Lewis D. Wheeler, AEA member. Cape Rep: Dear Jack, Dear Louise; The Tuna Goddess; Rough Crossing. Regional: over 70 productions at Huntington Theatre, American Repertory Theater, SpeakEasy Stage, Merrimack Rep, American Stage, Lyric Stage, Actors’ Shakespeare Project, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, Gloucester Stage, New Repertory Theatre, Nora Theatre, Underground Railway Theater, Greater Boston Stage Company, Publick Theatre, Wheelock Family Theatre, Vineyard Playhouse, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. Founding member of Harbor Stage Company. Film/TV: Don’t Look Up, Manchester by the Sea, Black Mass, Little Women, Brotherhood, City on a Hill. BA Cornell University, MFA American Film Institute.

Joining Hamilton on the incredible Production Team are lighting designer Susan Nicholson, scenic consultant Ryan McGettigan, Costume Designer Robin McLaughlin, sound designer Maura Hanlon and stage manager Chelsey Jo Brown.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING was first produced by Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre, on 28 June 2013 at Ludlow Fringe Festival. The play had its North American premiere at Barrow Street Theatre, New York, on 6 December 2014, where it was presented by Barrow Street Theatre and Jean Doumanian Productions.

Cape Rep’s 2025 season is made possible through the generous support of Cove Road Real Estate, SBS One Source, Secure Storage, Friends’ Marketplace, Cape Cod Linen Rental, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, WOMR, The Brewster Bookstore, and Robinson Financial Solutions.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company’s three theaters. Cape Rep Theatre: Professional theater in an intimate setting.

Comments