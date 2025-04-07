Country Band Flatland Cavalry To Make Their Indian Ranch In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country band Flatland Cavalry is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 11th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $22.50 through April 17th, while supplies last.

In 2024, the sextet celebrated 10 years together with Flatland Forever, an acclaimed album that pays tribute to their journey, revisiting fan favorites while introducing new songs that showcase how far they've come.

The past year has been full of milestones for the Nashville and Texas-based band. They earned their first ACM Award nomination for Group of the Year, achieved their first RIAA Gold certification for their breakout single “A Life Where We Work Out,” and made their mark in film and television with contributions to the Twisters and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtracks, as well as featured placements on Yellowstone and Landman. Their relentless touring schedule reached new heights, including sold-out headline performances at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Since first emerging in 2014, Flatland Cavalry has racked up six #1 singles on Texas Country Radio and amassed more than 500 million streams. Along the way, they've shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland, and more proving that their brand of storytelling and musicianship resonates far beyond their roots.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on May 31st, Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Let's Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Little River Band on July 6th, The Pike GrungeFest on July 13th, The Pike HairFest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 26th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Lee Brice on August 16th, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on August 24th, KC and The Sunshine Band on August 30th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Flatland Cavalry on Saturday, August 2, 2025 go on-sale Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for $22.50, April 11-April 17. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM.

Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

Comments