Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell Makes Barrington Stage Company Concert Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barrington Stage Company presented Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell in his BSC concert debut on the Boyd/Quinson MainStage, last night ( August 18) and BroadwayWorld was there for the highly anticipated event. Check out the photos below..

Mitchell’s concert offered a stirring evening of classics from beloved musicals including Camelot, Porgy and Bess, Les Misèrables, Sunday in the Park with George, Man of La Mancha, and others.

The award winning theater in Pittsfield MA. has presented unforgettable evenings of theatre, cabaret, and concert events this season under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul.

BSC’s Berkshire Gala in July was a record breaking event and excitement is building for BSC/NYC Gala in New York City on October 27th when some of Broadways most esteemed legends will appear. This year’s honoree is Board Emeritus Eda Sorokoff. Details will be available at: https://barringtonstageco.org/

About Brian Stokes Mitchell

Dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years on Broadway, in television, film, recordings, and in concert halls around the world. He earned the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate, and was Tony-nominated for Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. His Broadway credits also include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Shuffle Along.

Beyond Broadway, Mitchell’s career has encompassed performances with leading orchestras, television roles ranging from Roots: The Next Generations to Mr. Robot and Evil, and film and voice-over work including The Prince of Egypt. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he garnered national attention for his nightly renditions of “The Impossible Dream” sung from his New York City apartment window in tribute to essential workers.

A versatile performer who has appeared at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Disney Hall, and the Kennedy Center, Mitchell continues to bring his artistry to audiences across genres. He has released multiple solo albums, including Plays with Music, which reimagines Broadway classics with new orchestral arrangements, and he has appeared on more than 20 albums. His contributions to the arts and charitable causes have earned him numerous awards, including induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2016 and, most recently, the Key to the City of New York.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tedd Firth & Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Tedd Firth

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tedd Firth & Brian stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Rhoda Levitt

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Abby Schroeder, Tedd Firth

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Alan Paul

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Eda Sorokoff

Barrington Stage Company