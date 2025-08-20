Photos: Barrington Stage Company Honors the Legacy of Composer William Finn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company presented a one-night only celebration and tribute to the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist and Associate Artist William Finn last night (August 19) on it’s Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Check out photos from the event.

The unforgettable evening showcased selections from Finn’s own work as well as songs by a new generation of musical theatre writers mentored by Finn through BSC’s Musical Theatre Lab, which he co-founded in 2006. It was co-directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and BSC Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd with Associate Artist Vadim Feichtner serving as musical director.

Alan Paul had previously had noted “I am thrilled to gather a significant group of performers and writers who knew Bill and loved Bill and want to celebrate the richness of his work… August 19th will be a night of music, heartfelt stories and memories of a life in the theatre.”

The performance featured a stellar lineup of performers including Adam Chanler-Berat, Associate Artist Alan H. Green, Dorcas Leung, Mary Testa, Taylor Trensch, Lisa Howard and Chip Zien — many of whom have close ties to Finn’s celebrated musicals.

In addition to honoring Finn’s remarkable contributions to the American musical theatre, the evening spotlighted the next wave of voices he helped shape. Writers appearing were Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Sam Salmond (Mother, Me, and The Monsters) Chris Miller (The Burnt Part Boys), Niko Tsakalakos (Pool Boy), Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Will Aronson (Maybe Happy Ending).

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff