Photo Flash: Meet Billy Porter and the Company of THE PURISTS

The Purists directed by Billy Porter begins performances at the Huntington Theatre Company soon, so here's a glimpse at the creative process!

A thrilling world premiere by an exciting new voice, The Purists brings Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, "Pose" on FX) to the Huntington to direct this soaring new play by Dan McCabe. A former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned. With raw emotion and uproarious humor, The Purists asks, what is friendship? How can we embrace new ideas? And what does it mean to be wholly yourself?

