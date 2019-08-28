Photo Flash: Meet Billy Porter and the Company of THE PURISTS
The Purists directed by Billy Porter begins performances at the Huntington Theatre Company soon, so here's a glimpse at the creative process!
A thrilling world premiere by an exciting new voice, The Purists brings Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, "Pose" on FX) to the Huntington to direct this soaring new play by Dan McCabe. A former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned. With raw emotion and uproarious humor, The Purists asks, what is friendship? How can we embrace new ideas? And what does it mean to be wholly yourself?
Check out the photos below!
The set model designed by Scenic Designer Clint Ramos
President of the Board Sharon Malt and Huntington Staff at the Meet and Greet
Playwright Dan McCabe shares excitement for the upcoming production
Playwright Dan McCabe and J. Bernard Calloway (Mr. Bugz) discuss the play.
Playwright Dan McCabe and J. Bernard Calloway (Mr. Bugz) at the Meet and Greet
Morocco Omari (Lamont)
Managing Director Michael Maso welcomes The Purists team to the Huntington Stage
J. Bernard Calloway (Mr. Bugz)
Inspiration Wall for The Purists
Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois welcomes the company of The Purists to the Huntington
Director Billy Porter's Binder at the Meet and Greet
Director Billy Porter launches the rehearsal process of The Purists
Director Billy Porter explains his vision for The Purists
Director Billy Porter and President of the Board Sharon Malt at the Meet and Greet
Director Billy Porter and Playwright Dan McCabe at the Meet and Greet
Director Billy Porter and Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois
Costume Research Images gathered by Costume Designer Kara Harmon
Costume Designer Kara Harmon explains her costume design for The Purists
Costume Designer Kara Harmon explains her costume design
Costume Designer Kara Harmon and Associate Producer Rebecca Bradshaw at the Meet and Greet
Cast and crew of The Purists at the Meet and Greet
Assistant Scenic Designer Jeffery Peterson shares the initial scenic design
Artistic Director Peter DuBois, Director Billy Porter, and members of The Purists creative team