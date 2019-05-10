Photo Flash: Cape Rep Theatre's 34th Season Opens With PROOF

Cape Rep Theatre open's its 34th season with the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning Proof,by David Auburn, May 8 through June 2. Tickets are $28. $20 Tuesdays tickets will be available May 14, 21, & 28. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Proof is an intimate "fly on the wall" look at a brilliant mathematician, his protege, and his daughter, all committed and passionate about their pursuit to understand the world through a mathematical lens. A beautifully crafted drama that allows room for humor and for hope in lives that must sacrifice individual ambition for family, Proofswept all the awards in 2001, including the Tony and Pulitzer for Best Play.

Proof is be directed by Cape Rep's Associate Artistic Director, Maura Hanlon with scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Paul Miller and Anthony Teixeira will stage manage.

The cast features newcomers Monica Giordano as Catherine, Mark S. Cartier as Robert and Wes Williams as Hal with Cape Rep company member Holly Erin McCarthy as Claire.



Monica Giordano and Mark S. Cartier in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Monica Giordano and Mark S. Cartier in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Holly Erin McCarthy and Monica Giordano in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

We Williams and Monica Giordano in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Monica Giordano, Holly Erin McCarthy and We Williams in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Mark S. Cartier and Monica Giordano in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Mark S. Cartier, Wes Williams and Monica Giordano in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Monica Giordano and Wes Williams in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''

Set by Ryan McGettigan

Holly Erin McCarthy and Wes Williams in Cape Rep Theatre''s ''Proof''





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You