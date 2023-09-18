PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Is Coming To Boston, January 19-21

PAW Patrol (R)Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Boston, January 19-21

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” This action-packed, music-filled product

ion is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all five performances in Boston are on sale Friday, September 29 and may be purchased at Click Here.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater.  Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

Tickets start at $25*. Tickets are available at the Wang Theatre Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com. *$25 tickets are available only while supplies last. Additional fees & taxes may apply.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $140. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.  

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit Click Here.




