North Shore Pride Partners With Thorgy Thor and Cape Ann Symphony to Kick Off Pride Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Shore Pride will partner for this event with the Cape Ann Symphony and American drag artist and classical musician Thorgy Thor to kick off Pride month with Pride Through Music: A Night of North Shore Pride, Song and Celebration at 5 PM on Sunday, June 1 at The Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA. Under the direction of Maestro Yoichi Udagawa with the Cape Ann Symphony musicians and starring renowned celebrity soloist, Thorgy Thor, an American drag artist and professional classical musician. Tickets can be purchased at thecabot.org

Lisa Watt-Bucci, CAS Board member reports, “North Shore Pride is presenting this concert featuring the renowned New York city classical musician and Drag Artist, Thorgy Thor, directed by Maestro Yoichi Udagawa and the Cape Ann Symphony musicians. This June 1st celebratory concert will include light, pride-themed music, an interview with the Maestro and other enjoyable activities for everyone to "Show Your Pride in '25. "

"The musicians of the Cape Ann Symphony and I are thrilled to be collaborating with North Shore Pride and the dynamic Thorgy Thor. Thorgy Thor is an acclaimed drag artist, and an accomplished violinist and musician who has performed all over the world with orchestras including with the Boston Pops. We have worked together to create a concert program of great music from Bach and Tchaikovsky to Beyonce and Lady Gaga, and can't wait to perform this eclectic program of music at The Cabot Theatre to kick off Pride 2025!"

Thorgy began classical violin studies at a young age. Thorgy studied music at the University of Hartford, Hart School, in Connecticut before graduating from the State University of New York, Purchase, with a Bachelor of Music in both viola and violin performance in 2006. In 2018, the show Thorgy and the Thorchestra was created in collaboration with Canadian conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, making its debut with Symphony Nova Scotia in Halifax in conjunction with Halifax Pride, with two nights of sold-out performances to rave reviews. The show blends orchestral performances of traditional and modern classical repertoire and contemporary pop songs. The creation and debut of Thorgy and the Thorchestra was featured as part of Disruptor Conductor, Sharon Lewis's 2019 documentary film about conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, which highlighted his creative collaboration with Thorgy.

Thorgy has performed in the United States with the Boston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, and Seattle Symphony and in Canada with Vancouver, Edmonton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Saskatoon, Regina symphonies and Calgary Philharmonic. Additionally, she has had the pleasure of playing violin with many recording artists including New York legend Joey Arias, as well as having appeared in performance at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Le Poisson Rouge.

Thorgy has appeared on Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle,” where she showcased her violin skills in drag. Thorgy has also been a repeat guest on Bravo’s "Watch What Happens Live", appearing alongside Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. She was also a special guest performer as part of Eliot Glazer’s Haunting Renditions in 2017.

North Shore Pride, Inc. is a non-profit organization (501(3)c and was founded in 2012 with a mission of education and advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ persons on the greater North Shore. Founded in Gloucester in 1951, the Cape Ann Symphony is a professional orchestra of over 70 players from throughout the New England area.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!