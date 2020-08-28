New Repertory Theatre Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE 

The first of these experiences will kick off this fall, and will focus on the life of Black historical figure Charles W. Lenox.

New Repertory Theatre has partnered with the Watertown Free Public Library and the Historical Society of Watertown to present Watertown Historical Moving Plays, an immersive educational and theatrical experience that leads participants on a stroll through historical sites in Watertown.

The first of these experiences will kick off this fall, and will focus on the life of Black historical figure Charles W. Lenox, Watertown resident and a Private, Corporal, and Sergeant in the Civil War. This moving play will be led by an actor playing the role of Lenox and features a script written by local playwright Ken Green, directed by Michael Ofori.

Tickets are $20/each, and will be available for sale on September 9. More information about Watertown Historical Moving Plays can be found at https://www.newrep.org/moving-plays/.

The Charles W. Lenox experience of the Watertown Historical Moving Plays will run from September 26 - November 8, 2020, with outings scheduled for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Each outing will last no longer than 60 minutes. Tickets are $20.

As these tours take place in public facilities and on sidewalks, these tours are fully accessible to visitors who use wheelchairs or mobility devices. Our staff will review the tour route for any obstructions or inaccessible pathways in advance of the tour. Please be advised that this tour involves up to 60 minutes of walking and standing with minimal opportunities to sit down.

New Repertory Theatre is working with Ellice Patterson as an Accessibility Consultant on this production. More information on accessibility can be viewed as available at https://www.newrep.org/moving-plays/.

ASL Interpretation Available Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 1:00pm

Audio Description Available Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 1:00pm

This fall, travel back to the Civil War era with Charles W. Lenox, a Black Watertown-based barber who enlisted as a Private on February 28, 1863. Lenox will lead groups through significant stops in his life, such as the site of his barbershop and the Civil War monument.

"We are so excited to bring this project to our Watertown and New Rep communities," shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "It's heartbreaking to not be able to produce the shows we had scheduled for the MainStage this fall, and to not see our audiences' smiling faces in the MCA every day. Watertown Historical Moving Plays give us an opportunity to safely interact with our community, give you all something unique to do, and uplift the stories of a local Black historical figure."

To ensure the health and safety of all staff, artists, and participants, each outing will strictly abide by the following guidelines:

All staff and participants must wear a mask at all times

The actor will wear a PPE face shield, and will be required to check for a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms daily

Each outing will have a maximum capacity of fifteen participants

Hand sanitizer will be available

Markers will be placed at each site to ensure participants maintain a minimum distance of six feet between parties.

Tickets may not be purchased in person (only online or over the phone). Participants will be asked to show, but not hand, their ticket confirmation before the tour begins. This is to avoid cross-contamination by handling tickets.

A New Rep staff member will accompany each group's outing to help maintain our health and safety guidelines.

