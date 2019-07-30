New Repertory Theatre presents Nixon's Nixon, a timely political comedy by Russell Lees about the meeting between President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on the night before Nixon's resignation in 1974. Starring Jeremiah Kissel and Joel Colodner, and directed by Elaine Vaan Hogue, the production runs September 14 through October 6, 2019 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets are $25-$67 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.

The press performance is Monday, September 16 at 7:30pm.

"Russell Lees' Nixon's Nixon combines history and comedy to create a captivating piece which I am thrilled to bring to life," says director Elaine Vaan Hogue. "I am eager to explore the vulnerable, paranoid, and human sides of such powerful men and create a conversation about our past, present, and future."

"Nixon's Nixon is a still-potent political satire which we eagerly anticipate bringing to the MainStage," shares New Rep's new Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "This piece explores what the final conversation between a disgraced President Nixon and an anxious Secretary Kissinger might have looked like. Lees' writing will encourage audiences to revisit the complex feelings surrounding President Nixon in a comedic yet thought-provoking way."

The night before Richard Nixon announced his resignation from the Presidency, he summoned Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to meet with him in the White House. What happened behind those closed doors will never be known, but playwright Russell Lees takes us on a journey through his own interpretation. Reflecting on political events that are strikingly similar to those faced today, Nixon's Nixon questions whether the American Presidency is truly an office for leadership, or simply an opportunity to hold power.





