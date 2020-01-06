New Repertory Theatre Presents HAIR - THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL

New Repertory Theatre presents Hair, with MacDermot's groundbreaking music and the show's progressive themes, Hair revolutionized musical theatre as Broadway's first rock musical in 1968.

Emerging from the hippie counter-culture of the 1960s, Rado and Ragni's story shows a tribe's journey toward finding their voices in a time of political upheaval, and their use of sex and drugs to evade reality. Featuring the smash hits 'Aquarius' and 'Let the Sunshine In', this award-winning show is certain to be a nostalgic and groovy experience.

"We are delighted to produce Hair with such a fantastically talented cast," shares New Rep Artistic Director and the production's director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "Quote from Michael"

The production runs January 25 through February 23, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You