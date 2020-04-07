New Repertory Theatre announces their 2020-2021 season

Featuring five productions in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, the company's 36th season includes ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES, the groundbreaking drama by Tony Kushner; THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, the uproarious family-friendly musical comedy; STUPID F##KING BIRD, Aaron Posner's modern-day adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull; the Tony Award-winning great jazz musical JELLY'S LAST JAM; and John Patrick Shanley's resonant drama DOUBT, A PARABLE. The season includes 4 Tony Award-winning plays and musicals and one of the most produced titles in American Theatre over the last few years.

"I am so thrilled to announce this season" shares New Rep Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "This is the first season that I was able to plan in its entirety, and these selections are the result of a lengthy process between the staff, season selection committee, and myself. I'm very proud of the season we've assembled, and I believe the theatre-going community in Boston and beyond will greatly enjoy it."

"Our upcoming season," he continues, "reflects a dedication to diversity in the stories on stage, and the artists we will hire. The season offers something for everybody, with major dramas, quirky comedies, and fantastic musicals. We've also re-visited our pricing policies for this season, and will offer $25 general admission seating to all preview performances. Everyone will have a chance to sit where they want for affordable prices. We're really focused on welcoming as many people through our doors as possible and, as always, producing some truly excellent theatre. This is a very exciting time for us."

