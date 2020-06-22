New Repertory Theatre Announces Postponement of Fall 2020 Productions

As the reopening of theaters in the state of Massachusetts falls between Phases 3 and 4 of Governor Baker's reopening plan, New Repertory Theatre has been forced to make the following decisions:

NEW UPDATE! Postpone all performances of Angels in America: Millennium Approaches until Fall 2021

NEW UPDATE! Postpone all performances of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill until 2021

NEW UPDATE! They are working to produce a 2-person production of Romeo & Juliet to tour in the spring of 2021. All performances of Thurgood on Tour, and Classic Repertory Company's productions of The Scarlet Letter have been cancelled.

NEW UPDATE! Cancel Gala 2020 (previously scheduled for May 5, then October 26, 2020)

As a reminder:

All performances of August Wilson's Fences (previously scheduled for April/May 2020) were cancelled this past spring.

At this time, the Mosesian Center for the Arts is still closed to the public.

They have evaluated all possibilities for fall production, including social-distancing procedures and live streamed performances. As their artists would need to begin the design process this week, and it is still unsafe for them to collaborate indoors in such a close proximity, they have arrived at the conclusion that they are unable to produce Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill this fall. They currently plan to open their 2020/2021 season with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee this November. Previews are scheduled to begin November 29, 2020.

"We are so disappointed to have to again make the decision to postpone New Rep productions," says Michael J. Bobbitt, Artistic Director of New Repertory Theatre. "We miss our patrons, artists, and staff, and had truly hoped we would have returned to a relative normal by this time. These additional postponements expand our projected financial losses to $505,000 or 30% of our annual operating budget. We will need our community's help now more than ever to make it through this."

They recognize that these decisions may cause significant inconvenience to their most loyal supporters and patrons, but please know your well-being and the well-being of their artists and employees will continue to be their top priority.

Current Ticketholders:

To current ticketholders to Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, no action is needed on your part. They will be in touch with you regarding rescheduled performances once the new dates are confirmed.

To patrons who previously held tickets to August Wilson's Fences, no action is needed on your part. A credit has been placed on your account in the amount of your ticket purchase. This credit may be used towards any performance through June 2022.

To subscribers to the 2020/2021 season who currently have tickets to Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, no action is needed on your part. Your tickets will automatically be transferred to the Fall 2021 performance as soon as the production's new run dates are confirmed.

Please call their box office at (617) 923-8487 or email tickets@newrep.org with any questions. They are responding as quickly as possible and greatly appreciate your patience.

Touring Productions:

New Rep is working on producing a 2-person production of Romeo & Juliet with Queen Mab Touring Company to tour in the spring of 2021. Any schools, groups, or organizations who had booked touring productions of The Scarlet Letter, Romeo & Juliet, or Thurgood on Tour for the spring or fall of 2020 will be contacted by their Artistic & Education Associate, Sarah Morrisette, with more information and details.

Subscriptions

Subscription packages for the remaining productions in our 2020/2021 season are still available for purchase today in 3- or 4-play packages. Both packages include full subscriber benefits.

To purchase a subscription, please visit www.newrep.org, or call our box office at (617) 923-8487. Purchasing a subscription is the perfect way to support New Rep while giving yourself something to look forward to! They look forward to seeing you at the theater once it is safe to return.

Alternative Programming:

The staff of New Repertory Theatre have been hard at work to provide you with socially-distanced and digital programming to keep you entertained while so many venues remain closed. They are so excited about these ideas, and will soon announce what they are able to offer. Please visit their homepage on www.newrep.org to make sure you have signed up for their e-newsletter so you don't miss any important announcements!

Support:

Like most nonprofit arts organizations, New Repertory Theatre is dependent upon ticket sales and contributions from generous donors to fund their operations. The cancellations and postponements of their scheduled productions and gala for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons will cause great financial harm to their organization, as well as their artists who are dependent upon freelance work for their income.

They ask that you please continue to be a patron of the arts, and consider supporting New Repertory Theatre at this difficult time in the following ways:

Make a financial contribution in any amount to New Repertory Theatre's COVID - 19 Recovery Fund.

Purchase a 3- or 4-play subscription package to their 2020-2021 season

Purchase a gift certificate - available at any time and in any amount, a gift certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of purchase. This means that you can support New Rep now, in their time of need, and guarantee yourself and your loved ones a night at the theater whenever you are ready to return.

Exchange your current tickets to August Wilson's Fences to a production in the 2020-2021 season

Donate your current tickets back to New Rep and receive a tax-deductible donation letter.

For all of the above, please visit www.newrep.org, or contact their box office at tickets@newrep.org or (617) 923-8487.

