New Repertory Theatre Announces Further Postponements and Cancellations

New Repertory Theatre announces updates due to virus.

New Repertory Theater will postpone all performances of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill until Fall 2020, postpone all bookings of our touring productions of Thurgood, The Scarlet Letter, and Romeo & Juliet until further notice, postpone our Gala 2020 (previously scheduled for May 5) to Monday, October 26, 2020, and cancel all performances of August Wilson's Fences.

.At this time, the Mosesian Center for the Arts is closed to the public.

"It is my sincerest wish that our community will support and take care of the arts organizations and local artists that have brought so much joy to so many," says Michael J. Bobbitt, Artistic Director of New Repertory Theatre. "Like so many other industries, this crisis puts our organization at risk. The aforementioned productions, tours, and Gala comprise 22% of our operating budget, and a potentially devastating loss of nearly $370,000 this fiscal year. We will need our community's help to make it through this."

