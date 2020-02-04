New Philharmonia To Perform Prokofiev's Classic Symphonic Fairy Tale PETER AND THE WOLF March 1

Newton's New Philharmonia continues its Silver Anniversary Season with the music of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf. The presentation of the iconic fairy tale will include a special reading by Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. Led by Associate Conductor Jorge Soto, the family concert will allow children to experience all the musicians and instruments that make it come to life! The performance will be Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 PM at the historic First Baptist Church in Newton Centre.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller will join the New Phil in guiding children through the magical musical fairy tale as each character is represented by a different instrument in the orchestra. Children will be able to imagine Prokofiev's classic tale as Peter catches the hungry wolf and parades the animal through town.

"We are honored to have Mayor Fuller join us once again onstage for this classic piece," said Adrienne Hartzell, executive director of the New Philharmonia Orchestra. "She has always been a strong supporter of the New Phil and a great ambassador for the arts in Newton."

Tickets for Peter and the Wolf are $10 for students and $18 for adults. All tickets can be purchased now at www.newphil.org.





