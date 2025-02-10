New Philharmonia Orchestra to Perform Works By Schumann And Berlioz At Grace Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Philharmonia Orchestra, under Music Director Jorge Soto will continue its 2024-25 season on March 1st and 2nd with concerts at Grace Church in Newton Corner. Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 4 and Hector Berlioz's Harold in Italy, with guest violist Danny Kim are on the program.

“We have put together a wonderful celebration of Romanticism,” said Soto. “Berlioz and Schumann, two romantic composers and music critics that admired each other and pushed the boundaries of musical expression.“

Harold in Italy, composed in 1834, was commissioned by violinist and composer Nicole Paganini, who wanted a new work to showcase his newly acquired Stradivarius viola. The work is roughly based on Berlioz's time in Italy 20 years earlier, in a symphonic frame. The character of Harold is derived loosely from Byron's Childe Harold, a melancholy wanderer who witnesses scenes of Italian life.

Violist Danny Kim joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra at the start of the 2016-2017 season and was appointed third chair of the viola section during the 2017-18 season. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kim completed his undergraduate degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he studied with Sally Chisholm and graduated with a B.A. in viola performance and a certificate in East Asian Studies. He earned his Master of Music in viola performance from the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Samuel Rhodes. Prior to winning a position with the Boston Symphony, Kim was a member of Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect. He is also a chamber music coach and teacher and serves on faculty at Boston University and the Northern Lights Chamber Music Institute in Minnesota.

About Jorge Soto, Music Director

Born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Mr. Soto is a product of El Sistema, an innovative program that uses classical music as a vehicle for social change. He began his musical studies in Venezuela at the Vicente Emilio Sojo State Conservatory, later studying violin at the Latin American Academy of Violin under Rhio Sanchez and Joseì Francisco Del Castillo. Mr. Soto graduated with a Master of Music degree in conducting from the New England Conservatory and has conducted across New England, in New York at the UN and in Venezuela.

