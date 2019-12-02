New Philharmonia Orchestra Presents Celebrations! The First Family Concert Of The 2019-2020 Season

It's become a joyful tradition. On Sunday, December 15th at 3 p.m., Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra will present Celebrations!, the first family concert of the 2019-2020 season featuring guest performers from the Boston Ballet School, Newton Campus and Newton's All-City Treble Singers. Set to take place at the historic First Baptist Church in Newton Centre, Associate Conductor Jorge Soto will lead the orchestra in this festive concert.

New Phil's annual holiday celebration for kids of all ages and backgrounds is filled with beautiful music and dance reflecting the traditions of the season. Sugar Plum Fairies will abound as students from the Boston Ballet School Newton Campus join the New Philharmonia Orchestra, dancing to selections from Tchaikovsky's classic "The Nutcracker". In the spirit of the season the concert will begin a magnificent collaborative performance of dance, song and orchestra as all three organizations send a message of love and community with "Let There Be Peace on Earth". This message of the season will be followed with spirited performances of the Newton All City Treble Singers as they perform Ding-A Ding-A Ding, Ballad of the Winter Trees and Parade of the Wooden Soldiers. Also on the program is a medley from Frozen and a spirited version of Sleigh Ride. The Boston Ballet School Newton Campus dancers will finish this delightful program with excerpts from the beautiful Tchaikovsky ballet, The Nutcracker. Following the performance, the New Phil invites all to their now famous Instrument Petting Zoo and to meet the Nutcracker characters and dancers.

"There's no better way to embrace the festive spirit of the season than with the New Phil, Boston Ballet School and All City Treble Singers," said Adrienne Hartzell, executive director of the New Philharmonia Orchestra. "We're thrilled to join with these wonderful Newton organizations to offer a delightful afternoon of music, song and dance, spreading a bit of holiday cheer across our community. We hope everyone will celebrate with us."

On March 1, 2020 the orchestra will host its second family concert, Meet the Orchestra with Peter and the Wolf. Discover the magic of Prokofiev's musical fairy tale and meet all the musicians and instruments that make it come to life, with special guest narrator, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Other upcoming performances include the New Phil Classics Series concerts on March 14-15, 2020 with St. Petersburg Virtuosos featuring works by Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev, and Music For All on May 16-17 with a World Premiere of a New Phil anniversary commission by composer and classical music producer Tom Vignieri, as well the great Symphony No. 9 by Beethoven with soloists and the Metropolitan Chorale, Lisa Graham, Conductor.

Celebrations! will be held on Sunday, December 15th at 3 P.M. in the historic First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon Street in Newton Centre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at http://www.newphil.org/ or by calling the New Philharmonia at 617-527-9717.





