New England Conservatory Opera Presents Mozart's IL RE PASTORE
A shepherd works in obscurity, even though he's the rightful heir to the kingdom of Sidon. When he is found, he must decide: is royal duty greater than love?
New England Conservatory's Opera Studies Department presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Il re pastore, streaming April 28-29, 2021. The production, recorded in historic Jordan Hall with orchestral accompaniment by the NEC Philharmonia, is free and will be available at the scheduled broadcast times by visiting: https://necmusic.edu/events/mozart-il-re-pastore
A shepherd works in obscurity, even though he's the rightful heir to the kingdom of Sidon. When he is found, he must decide: is royal duty greater than love? Composed in 1775 to an Italian libretto by Metastasio, Il re pastore is one of Mozart's most enduring works in the opera seria, or serenata, style.
This semi-staged and costumed production airs on NEC's website four times only:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 4:00 & 8:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 4:00 & 8:00 p.m. ET
Sung in Italian, the production is approximately 90 minutes.
With Covid-19 safety protocols in place, the opera was sung live and recorded in Jordan Hall in March 2021 to an orchestral track pre-recorded by the NEC Philharmonia in February 2021. The separate recording sessions took place in a number of 20-30 minute increments with Robert Tweten conducting both the orchestra and vocalists.
DETAILS:
Conductor
Robert Tweten
Stage Director
Steven Goldstein
Musical Preparation
Damien Francoeur-Krzyzek
Timothy Steele
Orchestral Ensemble
NEC Philharmonia
Casts:
April 28 at 4:00pm
April 29 at 8:00pm
AMINTA, Jaeeun Shin, soprano
ELISA, Logan Trotter, soprano
TAMIRI, Kate Wood, soprano
ALESSANDRO, Philippe L'Esperance, tenor
AGENORE, Anthony León, tenor
April 28 at 8:00pm
April 29 at 4:00pm
AMINTA, Yeon-Jae Cho, soprano
ELISA, Loren Graziano, soprano
TAMIRI, Theodora Nestorova, soprano
ALESSANDRO, Philippe L'Esperance, tenor
AGENORE, Anthony León, tenor