Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New England Conservatory Opera Presents Mozart's IL RE PASTORE

A shepherd works in obscurity, even though he's the rightful heir to the kingdom of Sidon. When he is found, he must decide: is royal duty greater than love?

Apr. 22, 2021  

New England Conservatory Opera Presents Mozart's IL RE PASTORE

New England Conservatory's Opera Studies Department presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Il re pastore, streaming April 28-29, 2021. The production, recorded in historic Jordan Hall with orchestral accompaniment by the NEC Philharmonia, is free and will be available at the scheduled broadcast times by visiting: https://necmusic.edu/events/mozart-il-re-pastore

A shepherd works in obscurity, even though he's the rightful heir to the kingdom of Sidon. When he is found, he must decide: is royal duty greater than love? Composed in 1775 to an Italian libretto by Metastasio, Il re pastore is one of Mozart's most enduring works in the opera seria, or serenata, style.

This semi-staged and costumed production airs on NEC's website four times only:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 4:00 & 8:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 4:00 & 8:00 p.m. ET
Sung in Italian, the production is approximately 90 minutes.

With Covid-19 safety protocols in place, the opera was sung live and recorded in Jordan Hall in March 2021 to an orchestral track pre-recorded by the NEC Philharmonia in February 2021. The separate recording sessions took place in a number of 20-30 minute increments with Robert Tweten conducting both the orchestra and vocalists.

DETAILS:

Conductor

Robert Tweten

Stage Director

Steven Goldstein

Musical Preparation

Damien Francoeur-Krzyzek
Timothy Steele

Orchestral Ensemble

NEC Philharmonia

Casts:

April 28 at 4:00pm
April 29 at 8:00pm

AMINTA, Jaeeun Shin, soprano
ELISA, Logan Trotter, soprano
TAMIRI, Kate Wood, soprano
ALESSANDRO, Philippe L'Esperance, tenor
AGENORE, Anthony León, tenor

April 28 at 8:00pm
April 29 at 4:00pm

AMINTA, Yeon-Jae Cho, soprano
ELISA, Loren Graziano, soprano
TAMIRI, Theodora Nestorova, soprano
ALESSANDRO, Philippe L'Esperance, tenor
AGENORE, Anthony León, tenor


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Baby Bib
Break A Leg Tank Top
First Preview T-Shirt

Related Articles
Tovah Feldshuh to Star in BECOMING DR. RUTH Presented by North Coast Rep Photo

Tovah Feldshuh to Star in BECOMING DR. RUTH Presented by North Coast Rep

ALL THE DIFFERENT WAYS World Premiere to be Presented by Theater in Quarantine and New Geo Photo

ALL THE DIFFERENT WAYS World Premiere to be Presented by Theater in Quarantine and New Georges

Lily Rabe to Join Upcoming REMARKABULL PODVERSATION Presented by Red Bull Theater Photo

Lily Rabe to Join Upcoming REMARKABULL PODVERSATION Presented by Red Bull Theater

Renée Fleming to Perform World Premiere of VOCAGAMMIFIED With Cal Performances Photo

Renée Fleming to Perform World Premiere of VOCAGAMMIFIED With Cal Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF Will Stream From Repertory Philippines This December
  • Atlantis Virtual Workshop Returns this Summer
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Japan Foundation, Manila Presents TAHANAN