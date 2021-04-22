New England Conservatory Opera Presents Mozart's IL RE PASTORE

New England Conservatory's Opera Studies Department presents Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Il re pastore, streaming April 28-29, 2021. The production, recorded in historic Jordan Hall with orchestral accompaniment by the NEC Philharmonia, is free and will be available at the scheduled broadcast times by visiting: https://necmusic.edu/events/mozart-il-re-pastore

A shepherd works in obscurity, even though he's the rightful heir to the kingdom of Sidon. When he is found, he must decide: is royal duty greater than love? Composed in 1775 to an Italian libretto by Metastasio, Il re pastore is one of Mozart's most enduring works in the opera seria, or serenata, style.

This semi-staged and costumed production airs on NEC's website four times only:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 | 4:00 & 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 4:00 & 8:00 p.m. ET

Sung in Italian, the production is approximately 90 minutes.

With Covid-19 safety protocols in place, the opera was sung live and recorded in Jordan Hall in March 2021 to an orchestral track pre-recorded by the NEC Philharmonia in February 2021. The separate recording sessions took place in a number of 20-30 minute increments with Robert Tweten conducting both the orchestra and vocalists.

DETAILS:

Conductor

Robert Tweten

Stage Director

Steven Goldstein

Musical Preparation

Damien Francoeur-Krzyzek

Timothy Steele

Orchestral Ensemble

NEC Philharmonia

Casts:

April 28 at 4:00pm

April 29 at 8:00pm

AMINTA, Jaeeun Shin, soprano

ELISA, Logan Trotter, soprano

TAMIRI, Kate Wood, soprano

ALESSANDRO, Philippe L'Esperance, tenor

AGENORE, Anthony León, tenor

April 28 at 8:00pm

April 29 at 4:00pm

AMINTA, Yeon-Jae Cho, soprano

ELISA, Loren Graziano, soprano

TAMIRI, Theodora Nestorova, soprano

ALESSANDRO, Philippe L'Esperance, tenor

AGENORE, Anthony León, tenor